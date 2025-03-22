RX Japan Set to Dazzle with IJT 2025: Kicking Off a Trio of Jewellery Trade Shows

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is gearing up to host the much-anticipated 36th International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT 2025), slated for January 15th to 18th at Tokyo Big Sight. With over 23,000 visitors expected to attend, IJT 2025 marks the start of RX Japan’s impressive trio of jewellery exhibitions that define excellent sourcing of the jewellery industry.

A Strategic Trio: IJT, IJK, and IJT AUTUMN

IJT 2025 is the first in RX Japan’s annual series of jewellery trade shows, followed by the International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) in May and International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN) in October. Each show is strategically positioned to cater to diverse market demands and geographical preferences across Japan.

IJT 2025 in Tokyo serves as the year’s grand opening event, bringing together industry professionals from across the globe. IJK in Kobe—the world’s leading pearl city—presents top-quality pearl suppliers, highlights mid-year seasonal trends, and enhances accessibility for western Japan’s market. Concluding the calendar, IJT AUTUMN in Yokohama provides late-year opportunities for last-minute purchases, year-end sales, and early previews of upcoming trends.

This carefully curated scheduling ensures year-round engagement with buyers and exhibitors, reinforcing RX Japan’s position as a leader in the global jewellery trade.

Join Thousands of Participants at IJT 2025

IJT 2025 is set to be a dazzling showcase of international jewellery, with over 640 exhibitors from countries/regions including Italy, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Taiwan, and members of the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA). Visitors can explore exclusive offerings across themed pavilions:

Italy Pavilion – Home to fine craftsmanship and timeless designs.

Sri Lanka Pavilion – Featuring exquisite sapphires and rare gemstones.

Czech Pavilion – Celebrating artisanal glass and crystal jewellery.

ICA Members Pavilion – A treasure trove of coloured gemstone masterpieces.

Taiwan Pavilion – Highlighting innovative designs and comprehensive OEM services.

With over 1.3 million unique items on display, the event caters to jewellery retailers, wholesalers, and social buyers alike. Attendees will also enjoy special pricing exclusive to the trade show, making it a prime opportunity for sourcing the finest jewellery at competitive rates.

A Global Gathering of Industry Leaders

IJT 2025 anticipates an international crowd, with 23,000 visitors from over 32 countries expected to attend. This global representation ensures fruitful networking opportunities and the exchange of trends and ideas that will shape the industry in the year ahead.

Plan Your Visit

The event’s comprehensive floor map is available at https://www.ijt.jp/doc_map/. It offers an easy-to-navigate guide to ensure visitors can make the most of their time at Tokyo Big Sight. From dazzling jewellery showcases to essential business connections, IJT 2025 is the must-attend event for all jewellery professionals.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the start to RX Japan’s jewellery trade show trilogy. Register now as a visitor at https://bit.ly/RXJapanIJT2025.

About IJT Series Shows

IJT is a trio of prestigious events occurring thrice each year (Tokyo in January, Kobe in May, and Yokohama in October). Celebrated for their exquisite assortment of diamonds, gemstones, and pearl jewellery, the IJT Series Shows offer a dynamic platform for industry professionals to connect, discover, and prosper.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RX Japan

RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.