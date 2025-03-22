EASWE Launches Pre-Sale of Electric Wheelchairs in the U.S.

The A10 and B10 electric wheelchairs are designed to offer superior mobility solutions to users with different needs, providing comfort, support, and independence. Available for pre-sale now, the models range in price from around $1,000 , with orders available through the company’s official website.（https://easwe.com/）

Product Highlights

A10 – Lightweight and Versatile

First in the lineup is the A10, a lightweight, compact electric wheelchair designed for maximum portability and convenience. The A10 features a slim frame and foldable design, making it perfect for users who need a wheelchair that’s easy to transport and store. Whether it’s for travel, errands, or daily use, the A10 offers superior maneuverability in both indoor and outdoor environments. It’s equipped with a 500W powful motor and a 12Ah lithium battery, providing users with a 15-mile range on a single charge. the A10 combines functionality with affordability, making it a great choice for those looking for a reliable, compact solution.

B10 – Enhanced Comfort and Power

Next in the collection is the B10, a more powerful and comfortable electric wheelchair designed for those who require longer distances or need a bit more strength in their chair. The B10 is equipped with a 400W brushless motor and a 15Ah lithium battery, offering a 15-mile range on a full charge. And the ergonomic seating system ensures a comfortable ride, even during long durations. The B10 is perfect for those seeking a balance between comfort and performance, making it a premium option for users who need a more robust and comfortable wheelchair.

Key Features:

– Powerful Motors: Both the A10 and B10 come equipped with high-performance motors, enabling smooth navigation over a variety of terrains.

– Long Battery Life: Both models feature long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, ensuring users can travel farther with fewer recharges.

– Foldable & Portable: The A10 features a compact, foldable design, while the B10 offers a more rigid frame but still folds easily for storage or transport.

– Comfort: Both models are designed with comfort in mind, offering adjustable seating and smooth ride capabilities, perfect for everyday use.

– Affordable Options: With pricing that ranges from around $1,000, both models are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers while remaining cost-effective.

“A Year in the Making”

“We’ve spent the past year working diligently on the A10 and B10 models, from product research, design, and development, to manufacturing preparation,” said Aaron, Head of Product at EASWE. “These electric wheelchairs are designed to meet the mobility needs of American users, and we’re excited to bring them to the U.S. market. We’ve ensured that they are both affordable and reliable, with the comfort and convenience our customers deserve.”

Both the A10 and B10 come with a five-year warranty and a 30-day return policy to ensure customer satisfaction.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of the A10 and B10 in the U.S., EASWE is committed to providing innovative mobility solutions that empower individuals and improve their quality of life. The company is ready to listen to customer feedback and continually refine its products to meet the growing needs of the American market.

For more information, please visit: https://easwe.com/