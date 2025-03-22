Education Matters Group – Elevating Education Recruitment in London

London, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Education Matters Group, a leading education recruitment agency, is revolutionizing how schools and educators connect in London and Hertfordshire. With over two decades of experience, the company is dedicated to addressing the staffing needs of local schools while empowering educators to achieve their career aspirations.

About Education Matters Group

Education Matters Group is not just a recruitment agency—it is a team of passionate professionals, including recruiters, educators, parents, and governors, all united by a shared commitment to education. Focused on London boroughs and Hertfordshire, the company provides a tailored recruitment service that prioritizes quality, safeguarding, and long-term partnerships.

For more than 20 years, Education Matters Group has been a trusted partner for schools, matching talented educators with roles that perfectly align with their skills, goals, and aspirations.

Specialization in Supply Teaching and Permanent Recruitment

Education Matters Group offers a wide range of recruitment services to meet the diverse needs of schools and educational institutions:

• Supply Teaching: Short-term and long-term staffing solutions for schools requiring immediate cover.

• Permanent Roles: Recruitment of full-time teaching professionals and support staff for primary, secondary, and special needs schools.

• Support Staff and Leadership Roles: Placement of non-teaching staff and senior leaders, such as heads of departments and school principals.

To ensure the highest standards of quality, Education Matters Group implements a rigorous vetting process. Every candidate undergoes thorough checks, including qualification verifications, DBS certifications, and reference reviews. Additionally, candidates must demonstrate a commitment to professional development, ensuring they are fully equipped to meet the demands of modern classrooms.

Why London and Hertfordshire Schools Trust Education Matters Group

Education Matters Group is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of schools in London and Hertfordshire. With an in-depth understanding of the local education landscape, the company is able to provide tailored solutions that align with the region’s specific challenges and opportunities.

The agency prioritizes long-term partnerships, ensuring schools receive ongoing support and access to a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates. Schools that work with Education Matters Group benefit from reduced recruitment time, efficient solutions, and peace of mind, knowing their staffing needs are in expert hands.

Empowering Teachers and Educators

Education Matters Group is dedicated to supporting educators throughout their professional journeys. From CV writing and interview coaching to career planning, the agency ensures teachers feel prepared and confident as they navigate their career paths.

For supply teachers, the agency offers flexible opportunities to work in a variety of schools across London and Hertfordshire, providing exposure to different teaching environments and helping them build their skills and experience. Education Matters Group’s candidate-first approach ensures every educator feels valued and supported.

Why Education Matters Group is Among the best supply teaching agencies in London

Education Matters Group stands out for its combination of expertise, commitment to excellence, and customer-focused solutions. With a team that includes experienced educators and recruitment professionals, the agency brings a unique perspective to the education sector.

Contact Education Matters Group

Schools and educators in London and Hertfordshire are encouraged to experience the difference of working with Education Matters Group, a recruitment agency that truly understands the value of education, standing out among education recruitment agencies London and the best supply teaching agencies London.