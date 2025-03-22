SJCAM Launches C400 Pocket Action Camera and New Product Line at CES 2025

Shenzhen, China, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — At the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the most influential annual technology event in the global consumer electronics field, SJCAM, as a well-known brand in the sports camera industry, made a shining appearance with its latest technological achievements and product lineup, demonstrating its outstanding innovation strength and brand charm to the world.

At this exhibition, SJCAM launched the new pocket action camera C400, which successfully attracted the attention of many professionals in the consumer electronics field with its powerful performance and well-designed functions, including distributors, retailers, senior industry experts, media reporters, and enthusiasts who are passionate about digital products.

C400 Pocket Action Camera

At the exhibition, SJCAM’s professional team demonstrated in detail the various application scenarios and unique ways of playing of the C400 action camera.

1. 4K HD resolution

The C400 sports camera is capable of shooting in 4K HD resolution.

2. Horizon correction function

Equipped with the horizon correction function, the shooting image is more natural in the process of movement.

3. Anti-shake performance a quantum leap

Especially worth mentioning is that its anti-shake performance has realized a qualitative leap.

In terms of design, the C400 continues SJCAM’s consistent structured design concept, the host is compact and lightweight, and can be fixed to the coat by magnetic suction, bringing users a unique first-person shooting perspective, which greatly facilitates the user’s shooting needs in sports scenes.

When the host is combined with handheld accessories, it not only significantly improves the endurance of the device, but also equipped with a rotatable touch screen, which provides users with more creative shooting possibilities and meets the diverse shooting needs of different users.

With years of profound technical accumulation and continuous strong innovation ability, SJCAM also launched a new product line covering digital cameras and children’s cameras at the CES.

This initiative not only enriches the brand’s product matrix, but also reflects SJCAM’s strategic layout of diversified development in the camera market, which is committed to meeting the needs of users in different segments of the market and further consolidating its position in the global camera market.

For more information, please visit: www.sjcam.com

contact email: shop@sjcam.com