CommLab India Ranks SECOND Among the Best eLearning Translation and Localization Providers

Hyderabad, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — CommLab India, the go-to leader in all things custom eLearning, has added another feather to their cap by winning the SECOND place among the Top eLearning Translation and Localization Providers. This recognition celebrates the company’s excellence in eLearning translations and dedication to breaking down language barriers and making digital training accessible to learners around the globe.

L&D teams dealing with global teams, who lack in-house eLearning translators, domain experts in learners’ native languages, or authoring tool experts – can benefit by CommLab India’s holistic translation services.

What sets CommLab India apart? Their unique approach blends the power of AI with expert human translators to ensure that every course, training video, and job-aid is not just translated accurately but culturally relevant – for every audience. This combination results in online learning experiences that are immersive and engaging – no matter the language.

As a trusted partner for organizations around the world, CommLab India meets urgent training delivery requirements and offers world class customer service by leveraging its twin strengths of robust instructional design and proficiency in authoring tools. This enables clients to train diverse audiences and close critical skill gaps quickly – maintaining the integrity of their learning objectives.

“We’re beyond thrilled to receive this Award,” said Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO & Co-Founder of CommLab India. “This recognition belongs as much to our clients as it does to us. Thank you for trusting us with your stories, scripts, and courses—we’re honored to bring them to life across the globe. The award also reflects the passion of our incredible team that works tirelessly to ensure no learner is left behind. We believe great training should speak everyone’s language – literally and figuratively.”

Coming from an L&D background, the CommLab India team knows the hurdles involved in eLearning translations. And that’s why they provide comprehensive services – eliminating the need to work with multiple vendors.

Design and develop English Master course with localization best practices

Translate courses – onscreen and audio – into 35+ international languages and dialects

Offer native translators who are domain experts, to ensure accuracy of translated text

Use translation memory tools and AI-powered tools such as DeepL to achieve scale and speed

Develop translated courses, including embedding audio – in all latest authoring tools

Translate videos, job-aids, and other digital assets

Follow streamlined processes to ensure smooth project execution

In 2024 alone, CommLab India translated 4117 minutes of eLearning courses for 25 global customers on topics including Logistics & Supply Chain, Sustainability, Manufacturing, Financial Solutions, Safety Certifications.

With the world of work growing more global by the day, companies are increasingly scaling their training programs for diverse, global teams. The award is a testament to how CommLab India delivers high-quality, learner-focused translations that resonate globally, helping organizations roll out training programs faster, more efficiently, and with unmatched precision.

About CommLab India

CommLab India serves 300 delighted international customers in 30+ countries and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to eLearning curriculums and virtual sessions

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing video-based learning

Converting legacy courses to HTML5

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services