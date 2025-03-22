Expert Spinal Surgeon in Southampton and Basingstoke – The Spinal Surgery Clinic Offers Advanced Care

Basingstoke, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Spinal Surgery Clinic provides expert spinal care, offering advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for patients suffering from back pain, nerve compression, and complex spinal disorders.

Led by Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi, a highly experienced Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon, the clinic provides specialist care in Southampton, Basingstoke, and Hampshire. Patients receive personalized treatment plans, cutting-edge surgical techniques, and compassionate care for a wide range of spinal conditions.

About The Spinal Surgeon Southampton Clinic

The Spinal Surgery Clinic specializes in treating spinal pathologies and injuries using the latest microsurgical techniques. With a focus on precision and patient safety, the clinic ensures optimal outcomes for each patient.

Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi holds an NHS post at the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton and consults privately at:

• Candover Clinic, Basingstoke

• Spire Hospital, Southampton

He is a member of:

• Society of British Neurological Surgeons

• The Royal College of Surgeons of England

• British Association of Neurological Surgeons

With years of expertise in spinal decompression, fusions, and disc replacements, Mr Nader-Sepahi is a trusted choice for patients seeking advanced spinal treatment.

Conditions Treated

Comprehensive Care for Spinal Disorders

The Spinal Surgery Clinic offers treatment for a wide range of spinal conditions, including:

• Back pain and sciatica caused by herniated discs or nerve compression

• Spinal stenosis leading to nerve pressure

• Radiculopathy, which is pinched nerves causing pain, numbness, or weakness in the arms or legs

• Myelopathy, which is spinal cord compression resulting in mobility issues and coordination problems

• Spinal cord and nerve sheath tumors, including neurofibromas and schwannomas

• Syringomyelia and Chiari malformation, which affect the brain-spinal cord connection

Each patient receives a tailored treatment approach, ensuring the best possible recovery and long-term spinal health.

Why Choose a Spinal Neurosurgeon

Specialized Expertise in Nerve-Related Spinal Conditions

Unlike general orthopedic surgeons, spinal neurosurgeons specialize in:

• Nerve-related spinal conditions, including spinal cord tumors and nerve compression

• Microsurgical techniques, ensuring precision and minimal tissue disruption

• Complex spinal surgeries, such as spinal decompression and fusions

With a deep understanding of the spinal cord and nervous system, Mr Nader-Sepahi provides specialist care for both routine and complex cases.

Advanced Surgical Techniques

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

The Spinal Surgery Clinic is at the forefront of minimally invasive spinal procedures, offering:

• Microdiscectomy, which removes herniated disc material to relieve nerve pressure

• Spinal decompression surgery to alleviate pain caused by spinal stenosis or myelopathy

• Spinal fusion and disc replacement to stabilize the spine while preserving mobility

Minimally invasive techniques offer faster recovery times, reduced scarring, and a lower risk of complications, making them a preferred choice for many patients.

Patient-Centered Care Approach

A Focus on Personalized Treatment Plans

The Spinal Surgery Clinic believes in a patient-first approach, ensuring:

• Thorough diagnosis with MRI and CT imaging

• Customized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition and lifestyle

• Clear guidance on surgical and non-surgical options for pain relief and mobility restoration

Patients receive comprehensive support from consultation to post-operative rehabilitation, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

Consultations and Appointments

• Consultations available in Southampton, Basingstoke, and Hampshire

• Initial appointment includes:

O A detailed assessment of symptoms

O A review of diagnostic imaging, including MRI, CT scans, or X-rays

O Discussion of treatment options, including surgery or conservative care

To schedule an appointment with Mr Ali Nader-Sepahi, call 07825 149 459 today.