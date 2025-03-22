Erba Transasia group introduces advanced haematology analyzer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Delhi, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Erba Transasia Group, India’s No. 1 In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Company and among the leading global IVD players focused on emerging markets, today introduced Erba H7100 – its advanced Haematology Analyzer at a Clinical Symposium held in Hyderabad on the theme “Need for High-End Haematology Analyzers to tackle current challenges faced by clinical laboratories.” Dr. Swati Pai – Consultant Hematopathologist, Manipal Hospitals, delivered the keynote address, joined by an expert panel that included Dr. Suseela Kodandapani, Senior Consultant Pathologist, Head – Pathology and In-charge – Clinical trials, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute; Dr. Parag Patil, Associate Professor, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Deputy Medical Superintendent, AIIMS; Dr. Faiq Ahmed, Senior Consultant Pathologist, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute; Dr. Shrikant Pankanti, Senior Consultant Pathologist and Laboratory Director, CARE Hospitals and Dr. Anuradha Sekaran, Director and Head – Pathology & Molecular Pathology, AIG Hospitals.

There has surge in cancer cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, especially for women with breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers being more prevalent. While, the men are commonly affected with head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and lung cancer. This underscores the need for advanced haematology analyzers.

Equipped with fluorescence flow cytometry technology, the Erba H7100 offers a 70-parameter range, including Reticulocytes, Immature Platelet Fraction (IPF), and Immature Granulocytes (IG). These parameters are essential for diagnosing and treating conditions such as anaemia, thrombocytopenia, infections, inflammation, and blood cancers.

Dr. Swati Pai remarked: “The southern state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh’s diverse population and unique health concerns require precise diagnostic solutions which the Erba H7100 fulfils. This analyzer is a step forward in addressing diagnostic gaps, especially for underserved communities battling hereditary disorders like thalassemia.”

The Erba H7100 is a breakthrough in haematology diagnostics, redefining the field by enabling rapid, reliable insights for clinicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy and research capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, Suresh Vazirani, Founder Chairman, Erba Transasia Group, said: “Our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation is exemplified in Erba H7100 Haematology Analyzer which stands out with its unique capabilities, providing an extensive panel of clinical and research parameters. Its cost-effective and minimizing reagent usage is ideal for large and medium-sized labs, corporate hospitals and B2B labs. We are confident Erba H7100 will revolutionize haematology diagnostics, providing clinicians with the tools they need to drive better outcomes.”

Elaborating further, Vijay Kumar, CCO and Country Head, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd said: “Erba H7100 set itself apart with a throughput of 90 tests per hour for CBC+diff and 70 tests per hour for CBC+Diff+retics. Fully automated, it can become a 2X system by adding additional units and samplers. Its Mentzer Index feature helps differentiate between Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) and Beta Thalassemia while its Optical Platelet (Plt-O) feature addresses challenges like pseudo-thrombocytopenia in haematological analysis. Optical platelet count reduces the spurious count and is useful in correcting spurious low platelet counts in EDTA-PTCP patients. By addressing many challenges that labs and pathologists face, we help healthcare professionals offer to patients, the best possible care.”

A key focus of the symposium was the clinical significance of incorporating reticulocyte parameters into haematology analyzers allowing clinicians to differentiate between various types of anaemia, classify them based on underlying mechanisms and customize treatment strategies accordingly. These advanced parameters also aid in assessing the effectiveness of interventions like iron therapy, erythropoietin administration and blood transfusions, ultimately enhancing patient care. The symposium highlighted the prognostic value of reticulocyte parameters in conditions like chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy-induced anaemia and haematological malignancies. Monitoring these parameters is vital in evaluating disease progression, predicting complications, and adjusting treatment regimens. In clinical laboratories, the integration of these advanced parameters leads to faster, more accurate diagnostics and improved efficiency, streamlining workflows and reducing turnaround time. Haematology analyzers are extensively used in patient and research settings to count and characterize blood cells for disease detection and monitoring.

*****

About Erba Transasia

Founded in 1979, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s Leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company offers products and solutions in Biochemistry, Haematology, Coagulation, ESR, Immunology, Urinalysis, Critical Care, Diabetes Management, Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics. Headquartered in Mumbai, Transasia is a part of the global Erba Transasia group. The group has spread its footprint across USA, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey through various acquisitions. Erba Transasia Group’s production sites in India, Czech Republic and R&D centres in France, Austria, India and Czech Republic form a hub for indigenous manufacturing of world class deliverables. Over 150 crore blood tests (i.e.>150 test every second) are done on a Transasia equipment every year benefitting 1.4+ billion people. Erba Transasia provides doctors and patients with reliable, affordable and innovative Medical Diagnostic Systems, with an impressive installed base of 90,000+ equipment across India. Today, Erba Transasia’s indigenous research has resulted in state-of-the art, ‘Made in India’ best in the world products and technologies. All along its journey spanning 4+ decades, Transasia has been recognized for its commitment to healthcare. It has been conferred ‘The Economic Times Best Brands 2019’ award, ‘India Medical Device – Export Company of the Year’ and the ‘Global Growth Company-2014’ award by World Economic Forum amongst many others. For further information, kindly visit erbamannheim.com

For editorial queries only contact prhub@prhub.com/sonamm@prhub.com