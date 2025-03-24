Your Dental Checkup, Anytime, Anywhere: Creating Smiles Dental Goes Virtual

St. Petersburg, FL, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Creating Smiles Dental is proud to announce the launch of its virtual consultation service, bringing expert dental care to patients from the comfort of their own homes. This new initiative is designed to make dental checkups more convenient and accessible than ever, ensuring patients can receive professional guidance without stepping foot in the office.

Designed to fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles, the virtual consultations at Creating Smiles Dental allow patients to discuss their dental concerns, receive expert advice, and plan for treatments—all through a secure online platform. Whether addressing discomfort, exploring cosmetic dentistry options, or getting second opinions, the service brings trusted dental care directly to patients wherever they are.

“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional dental care that prioritizes our patients’ needs and comfort,” said Dr. Cindy N. Brayer of Creating Smiles Dental. “With the launch of virtual consultations, we’re breaking down barriers to access, ensuring patients can maintain their oral health without disruption to their daily lives.”

The virtual consultation process is straightforward. Patients simply schedule an appointment online or over the phone, and during their session, one of dentists will review their concerns, provide professional guidance, and discuss next steps. For more complex issues requiring in-office care, the Creating Smiles Dental team will assist in scheduling follow-ups.

“Dental health shouldn’t take a backseat due to busy schedules or unforeseen challenges,” added Dr. Phong Phane. “Our virtual consultations ensure that patients can prioritize their oral health while enjoying the flexibility and ease of online appointments.”

About Creating Smiles Dental

Creating Smiles Dental is a premier dental practice in St. Petersburg, FL, dedicated to providing high-quality care in a welcoming and patient-focused environment. Led by Dr. Cindy N. Brayer and Dr. Phong Phane, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and now virtual consultations. The team is committed to enhancing smiles and improving oral health for the entire community. To schedule your virtual consultation visit us at https://creating-smiles.com/virtual-consultation/.