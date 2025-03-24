Discover the Merry Fisher Boats for Sale in Essex – Perfect for Cruising and Fishing

Essex, UK, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is excited to offer a wide selection of Merry Fisher boats for sale, providing boaters with the perfect combination of cruising comfort and fishing performance. Designed by Jeanneau, the Merry Fisher range has gained immense popularity across the UK and Europe for its versatility, reliability, and innovative design.

Whether you’re looking for a compact, easy-to-trailer boat or a spacious offshore cruiser with premium features, the Merry Fisher lineup has a model to suit every need.

The Merry Fisher Range – 100% Fishing, 100% Cruising

Unlike many boats that try to balance multiple functions, Merry Fisher models are designed to excel in both cruising and fishing. The intelligent layout, advanced hull design, and well-equipped interiors make these boats ideal for a variety of conditions, from river cruising and inshore adventures to offshore voyages.

Many models, including the Merry Fisher 895 Offshore, 1095, and 1295 Flybridge, are CE Category B certified, ensuring they are capable of handling offshore waters with stability and confidence.

Merry Fisher for Sale Models Available

Compact and Trailerable Options

• Merry Fisher 605 & 695 – Lightweight, easy to tow, and perfect for park & ride launching.

• Designed for river cruising, inshore fishing, and coastal trips, these models provide comfort, performance, and affordability.

Mid-Size Versatile Models

• Merry Fisher 895 Offshore – A perfect balance of spacious cabins, advanced features, and offshore capabilities.

• Ideal for extended trips, offering comfortable sleeping areas and a modern galley.

Larger Luxury Models with Flybridge

• Merry Fisher 1095 & 1295 Flybridge – Designed for long-range cruising with multiple cabins, full standing headroom, and a second helm position.

• Flybridge models offer panoramic views, additional sun loungers, and expanded control over navigation.

• Best suited for walk-on pontoon moorings due to their larger size.

Merry Fisher Sport vs. Standard Models – Choosing the Right Fit

Merry Fisher Standard Models

• Enclosed wheelhouse with large windows for all-weather protection.

• Aft sliding doors, opening roof hatches, and side doors for customizable airflow and visibility.

• Ideal for families and cruising enthusiasts looking for comfort and luxury.

Merry Fisher Sport Models

• Larger cockpit and bow space for fishing and outdoor activities.

• Features an inverted windscreen, optional aft window, and deep bow area with cushioned seating.

• Enhanced fishing equipment options for anglers who want a fully optimized boat.

Customize Your Merry Fisher Boat

Each Merry Fisher model can be customized to fit your lifestyle, with a range of upgrade options:

Comfort & Layout Options

• Convertible berths for additional sleeping space.

• Flexible cockpit setups with sun loungers, additional seating, or expanded deck space.

• Wheelhouse ventilation choices, including extra doors, roof hatches, and sliding windows.

Galley & Entertainment Upgrades

• Indoor or outdoor cooking setups, including stoves, sinks, and refrigeration options.

• Premium audio systems and upgraded navigation electronics.

Fishing & Navigation Features

• Rod holders, live bait storage, and deck wash systems for serious anglers.

• State-of-the-art GPS, sonar, and autopilot for advanced navigation.

Mooring & Launching Services in Essex

• Tractor-assisted launching and retrieval available for smaller models like the Merry Fisher 605 & 695.

• Secure pontoon moorings for larger models, ensuring easy access and safe docking.

• On-site boat storage, maintenance, and servicing available to keep your boat in top condition.

Contact L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd Today

L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd invites boating enthusiasts to explore the full range of Merry Fisher boats for sale in Essex. Whether you’re looking for a compact and towable model or a luxury flybridge cruiser, expert staff are available to guide you through the selection process.