UCP of Central Florida receives $1 million donation from Diebel Family for new campus

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — For 70 years, UCP (Unlocking Children’s Potential) Charter Schools has worked to serve children of all abilities and their families in the Central Florida community.

As part of their mission to continue to expand educational and therapy opportunities in Central Florida, UCP purchased land in Osceola County in 2024 to further provide high-quality education and therapy for all students with and without disabilities.

Local philanthropists Dr. Don and Cindy Diebel are donating $1 million to UCP Charter Schools to help build the new campus, located in downtown Kissimmee, which will be home to a state-of-the-art educational and pediatric therapy facility.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Diebel Family for this amazing donation. Their generosity will ensure that our new campus in Osceola County will be a place where every child can thrive, learn, and dream big,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “This gift will also inspire others to join us in creating a brighter future for the children and families we serve.”

The Diebel’s, along with other family members and close friends, established The Diebel Legacy Fund in honor of their son, Dr. Don Diebel Jr., who tragically lost his life in 2002. Diebel Jr. and another Good Samaritan stopped to assist victims of a vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike when a tractor-trailer lost control and crashed into them.

“We are honored to support UCP Charter Schools and contribute to the creation of a space that will help children of all abilities reach their full potential,” said Dr. Don and Cindy Diebel. “Our son, Don Jr., believed deeply in helping others, and this new campus reflects that same spirit of service and compassion.”

The new campus, located in downtown Kissimmee on Route 192 and Oak Street, will facilitate the development of a new 37,000 square foot state-of-the-art educational and pediatric therapy facility. It will be designed to support a diverse range of educational needs, including cutting-edge classrooms, advanced technology, and specialized resources designed to support students with disabilities alongside their peers in an inclusive environment.

In addition, the new campus will feature an enhanced pediatric therapy facility that will provide a range of services, including physical, occupational and speech therapy, ensuring development and support for students.

Groundbreaking for the new campus is scheduled for February 12. It is slated to be complete by June 2026.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

For more information about The Diebel Legacy Fund, visit https://www.diebellegacyfund.org/home.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

Media Contact:

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com