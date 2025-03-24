Morgan Marine Showcases the Latest Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge and Merry Fisher 795 Series 2 Models

Essex, UK, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Morgan Marine is excited to introduce two exceptional additions to the renowned Merry Fisher range: the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge and the Merry Fisher 795 Series 2. These latest models are designed for unparalleled comfort, performance, and versatility, making them ideal for cruising, fishing, and relaxing on the water. Both boats are now available for order, with expert guidance, financing options, and worldwide delivery from Morgan Marine.

Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge – Redefining Luxury and Innovation

The Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge is a 12.5m triple outboard cruising boat designed for ultimate relaxation. With three cabins, two toilets, and a spacious flybridge, this model offers a premium experience for families and boating enthusiasts.

Designed for Ultimate Comfort

• Electrically controlled starboard-side terrace, expanding deck space at the push of a button.

• Expansive cockpit and wheelhouse, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living spaces.

• Large panoramic windows, offering breathtaking sea views and natural light.

Cutting-Edge Marine Technology

• Triple 12″ chartplotters for precise navigation.

• Seanapps Connected Boat system, providing remote monitoring and maintenance alerts.

• Fusion audio system for high-quality onboard entertainment.

• Automatic trim tabs, ensuring smooth and stable cruising.

Spacious Flybridge with XXL Sunpad

The flybridge is designed for relaxation, featuring a comfortable sunpad and excellent visibility for navigation or enjoying the open sea.

Merry Fisher 795 Series 2 – The Ultimate Versatile Weekender

The Merry Fisher 795 Series 2 builds upon the success of the original model with enhanced features and improved functionality. This compact yet spacious cruiser is designed for coastal adventures, offering comfort and performance in a sleek, practical design.

Enhanced Features for a Seamless Experience

• CE category C for nine people, making it ideal for social outings.

• Four berths and a dedicated toilet compartment for comfortable overnight stays.

• New storage racks for paddleboards, perfect for watersport enthusiasts.

• Larger interior volume, providing more space and comfort.

• Cockpit side gate, allowing for easy mooring access.

Superior Performance & Smart Design

• V-shaped hull, delivering power, stability, and efficiency at sea.

• U-shaped cockpit saloon, transforming into a sundeck for maximum relaxation.

• Large aft swim platform, offering easy water access.

For onboard convenience, the galley includes a sink with pressurized water, an optional gas stove, a fridge, and a water heater, ensuring a comfortable cruising experience.

Tailor Your Merry Fisher – Customization Options Available

Both the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge and Merry Fisher 795 Series 2 come with a variety of customization options, allowing owners to personalize their boat to match their lifestyle. Available features include:

• Interior colour choices and upholstery options.

• Kitchen upgrades, advanced navigation systems, and entertainment add-ons.

• Flexible engine configurations, optimizing fuel efficiency and performance.

These features make the Merry Fisher range an excellent choice for both leisure cruising and fishing excursions.

Availability & Contact Information

The Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge and Merry Fisher 795 Series 2 are now available at Morgan Marine. With finance options on new and used boats, plus nationwide and worldwide delivery, ordering your dream boat has never been easier.