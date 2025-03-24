Creating Smiles Dental Introduces Advanced CBCT Technology to Enhance Dental Care

St. Petersburg, FL, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Creating Smiles Dental is proud to announce the addition of state-of-the-art CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) technology to its practice, marking a significant step forward in providing cutting-edge dental care to the St. Petersburg community. This advanced 3D imaging system offers unparalleled precision and clarity, allowing for enhanced diagnosis and treatment planning across a variety of dental procedures.

The CBCT machine uses a specialized imaging technique to create detailed, three-dimensional images of the teeth, jaw, and surrounding structures. Unlike traditional 2D X-rays, CBCT provides a comprehensive view that helps dentists identify issues with greater accuracy and confidence. This technology is particularly beneficial for complex procedures such as dental implant surgeries, enabling more precise placement and better outcomes for patients.

“At Creating Smiles Dental, we are committed to staying at the forefront of dental innovation to ensure our patients receive the highest quality care,” said Dr. Cindy N. Brayer. “The CBCT machine is a game-changer. It allows us to see beyond what traditional X-rays can reveal, giving us the tools to diagnose and treat dental issues more effectively.”

The introduction of CBCT technology enhances patient care in multiple ways. For dental implant treatment, it provides detailed visualizations of bone density and nerve pathways, reducing risks and improving success rates. It is also valuable for diagnosing conditions such as impacted teeth, TMJ disorders, and sinus issues, offering a level of precision that helps avoid unnecessary procedures or complications.

“Having access to this advanced 3D imaging technology means we can offer more personalized, accurate treatment plans,” added Dr. Phong Phane. “It’s another way we’re raising the bar for dental care in St. Petersburg, ensuring that our community benefits from the latest advancements in dentistry.”

Creating Smiles Dental’s investment in CBCT technology reflects the practice’s dedication to innovation, patient comfort, and long-term oral health. By incorporating this cutting-edge tool into their services, the team can provide safer, faster, and more effective treatments, reinforcing their commitment to excellence.

To learn more about CBCT technology or schedule an appointment, visit us https://creating-smiles.com/contact-us/