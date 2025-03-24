5 Common Examples of Nursing Malpractice and How Poulos & Coates Can Help Victims Seek Justice

Las Cruces, New Mexico, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — When you visit a hospital or medical facility for injuries or illness, you trust you’ll be in good hands with the medical professionals. If you’re hospitalized, you’ll likely interact with nurses the most. A doctor will visit once or twice a day, but your main point of contact will be the nursing staff. While most nurses treat patients to the best of their abilities, some are negligent.

Below are 5 common examples of nursing malpractice and how Poulos & Coates, LLP can provide expert legal assistance for those affected.

Medication Administration Errors

Mistakes in administering medication, such as incorrect dosages, wrong medications, or failing to recognize dangerous drug interactions, can lead to severe complications or even death. These medication errors often stem from negligence or miscommunication.

Failure to Monitor Patients Properly

Nurses are responsible for monitoring patients' vital signs and responding promptly to changes in their condition. A failure to do so can result in undiagnosed complications, delayed treatment, or worsening of a patient's condition.

Improper Treatment

This can be otherwise known as botched treatment. Instances where treatment procedures are carried out incorrectly, resulting in adverse outcomes.

Failure to Accurately Update Patient Records

Inaccurate or incomplete documentation of a patient's medical history and treatment, which can affect future care decisions.

Failure to Provide Treatment

Nurses are a patient's first line of defense and are responsible for advocating for their well-being. When nurses are neglecting their patients it means they aren't providing necessary medical care to patients, which can lead to worsening conditions.

