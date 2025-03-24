The Importance of Having a Car Accident Lawyer from Peerali Law for Uber and Lyft Accidents in California

Los Angeles, California, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — With the rise of rideshare platforms like Uber and Lyft, California roads have transformed providing commuters with convenience and flexibility. As more and more people rely on Lyft and Uber drivers to get from place to place, it can be easy to forget that these ridesharing services aren’t always safer or exempt from getting into car accidents. If you were injured in a Uber or Lyft accident in California, you deserve compensation.

At Peerali Law, a boutique law firm based in Los Angeles, California, we specialize in innovative legal solutions for wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. Our team of dedicated personal injury lawyers is committed to helping victims navigate the challenges unique to rideshare accidents.

Unlike traditional car accidents, rideshare accidents involve multiple layers of responsibility and insurance coverage. An experienced lawyer from Peerali Law understands these complex insurance coverages. California law sets insurance coverage requirements for all transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft. Uber and Lyft divide their California rideshare insurance coverage into three categories for their drivers:

No Coverage Period- Drivers not logged into the app are considered off the job. If they are involved in an accident, the driver’s personal insurance coverage covers any claims arising from an accident. Period 1- When a driver is online waiting for a fare and gets involved in an accident, Lyft & Uber accident coverage in California is 50/100/25 liability coverage. Period 2- When a driver accepts a fare, is on their way to pick up a customer, and is involved in an accident, Uber and Lyft provide $1 million in liability insurance as well as uninsured and underinsured coverage. Period 3- When a driver picks up a customer and is on their way to a destination, Uber and Lyft offer $1 million in liability as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

“Accidents involving Uber or Lyft often involve powerful corporations with teams of lawyers and insurance adjusters working to minimize payouts,” says Kris Peerali from Peerali Law. “Victims need an advocate who is just as persistent and strategic to ensure they receive the compensation they deserve.”

At Peerali Law, our personal injury lawyers understand the intricacies of California’s rideshare accident laws. We take pride in representing clients with persistence, passion, and creativity, ensuring that every case receives the attention and tailored strategies it deserves.

In the aftermath of a rideshare accident, victims may face extensive medical bills, lost wages, and emotional distress. Without experienced legal counsel, individuals risk settling for less than they are entitled to. Peerali Law ensures that our clients’ rights are protected and works tirelessly to recover the maximum compensation available.

