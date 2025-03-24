Pleasant Automotive Hosts Girl Scouts Young Driver Instruction Event

Wake Forest, NC, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Pleasant Automotive is excited to announce a special educational event for the Girl Scouts of Wake Forest. On January 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM, the team at Pleasant Automotive will welcome eight Girl Scouts and three adult leaders for an evening of hands-on learning at their shop, located at 5103-A Unicon Drive, Wake Forest, NC.

This interactive workshop is designed to empower young drivers with essential car maintenance and roadside safety skills. Participants will learn practical techniques such as:

Jump-starting a car

Checking oil levels

Changing a tire

And more!

To ensure a fun and engaging experience, Pleasant Automotive will provide pizza for attendees. Additionally, each participant will leave with a goody bag filled with items to remember the event and support their driving journey.

“Empowering the next generation of drivers with the knowledge and confidence to handle basic car maintenance is something we’re passionate about,” said Ryan P. Grace, Service Manager of Pleasant Automotive. “We look forward to creating a memorable experience for the Girl Scouts while equipping them with skills they can use for years to come.”

The event is part of Pleasant Automotive’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and education. The shop is known for its dedication to providing high-quality auto repair services and fostering trust through personalized care.

For more information about the event or Pleasant Automotive’s services, please contact Ryan P. Grace at 919-338-2890 or visit pleasantautomotive.com.

About Pleasant Automotive:



Established in 2019, Pleasant Automotive provides top-tier auto repair services in Wake Forest, NC. With a focus on customer relationships and using the highest quality parts, Pleasant Automotive delivers peace of mind to every driver they serve.