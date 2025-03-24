Leslie Brashear Returns to the California, Adding to her California and USA Collections on Her Online Photo Gallery

Napa, California, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the additions of new photos in her California collection featuring 16 new photos taken in various locations around the Bay Area. The collection is available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos.com.

In December 2023, Leslie Brashear embarked on a new lifestyle as a full-time traveler, reigniting her passion for exploring and capturing the world’s beauty. In December, 2024 she returned to the United States, adding images from the visit to both her California and USA collections.

Highlights of the California Photos Include:

Golden Gate Reections: A twilight image of the Golden Gate Bridge with reection in the water

A twilight image of the Golden Gate Bridge with reection in the water Lone Tree: A tree that remains after the Napa res several years ago. This image overlooks the valley and is available in black and white or color.

A tree that remains after the Napa res several years ago. This image overlooks the valley and is available in black and white or color. Golden Shore: A stunning close up of the sand and surf on the Sonoma coastline at sunset

“I’m thrilled to share my travel experience with my audience, and that includes those in my home state of California” said Leslie Brashear. “I hope to be adding a few more to the collection over the next couple of weeks while I am in my birthplace of Napa, California.”

Leslie Brashear’s California collection, is available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to her dedication to the art of photography.

Explore the California Collection:

To view the newly added photos and explore the complete collection, visit https://lesliebrashearphotos.com. Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of California into their homes.

Explore the USA Collection:

To view the newly added photos and explore the complete collection, visit https://lesliebrashearphotos.com. Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of The United States into their homes.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world’s beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a fulltime traveler, Leslie’s work reects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

Contact: Leslie Brashear

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com

Note to Editors: High-resolution images from the California collection are available upon request. Please contact Leslie at leslie@lesliebrashear.com for media inquiries and image requests.

Explore the beauty of California, the USA and other locations through the eyes of Leslie Brashear and bring home a piece of her artistry today.