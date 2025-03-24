ICON Park partners with Florida Highway Patrol for inaugural 5k Race on Feb 2

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run, Orlando! Runners of all ages can enjoy this brand-new 5k race for a good cause kicking off at ICON Park.

On February 2, the Central Florida community can come together to celebrate and support local heroes at the Inaugural First Responder’s 5K Family Fun Run at ICON Park. This race is more than just a run— it’s a tribute to the courageous men and women who protect and serve Central Florida every day.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. and runners can expect a fun route around ICON Park featuring views of I-Drive attractions, family-friendly activities, plus commemorative medals and t-shirts for all participants. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet and thank local first responders.

Seasoned runners and beginners alike are welcome to participate as this event welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels. Family and friends are encouraged to gather at ICON Park throughout the race to show their support and enjoy all of the event’s offerings.

Proceeds from the race will go directly to the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary (FHPA). The Fhpa is a proud 501(c)(3) nonprofit, whose mission is to support public safety, foster strong community relationships and provide operational assistance to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Participants can register online for $45. Registration is required.

To learn more about the event or register, click here.

For more information about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com/.

