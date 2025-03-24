O’Donnell & Naccarato Welcomes Charles Ignatz as Director of Parking Design

Philadelphia, PA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading and employee-owned structural engineering firm headquartered in Philadelphia, is proud to welcome Charles Ignatz as Director of Parking Design, a strategic move that will augment O&N’s existing parking garage services in key markets across the country.

With nearly 35 years of experience, Chuck has collaborated with O&N for over a decade on the design and renovation of dozens of complex parking structures. His addition will bolster the firm’s suite of services for owners and architects and strengthen its footprint in the Midwest, as the firm establishes a new office in Cleveland.

“A longtime partner of the firm, Chuck has been an integral part of O&N’s success in delivering functional, efficient, and innovative parking solutions on more than 400 projects nationwide,” said Dennis Mordan, President of O&N. “He is a natural fit for our team, and we are thrilled to officially welcome him to the O&N family.”

Prior to joining O&N, Chuck served as principal of Graelic, LLC in Cleveland, where he was responsible for all facets of parking-related project management, study, consultation, and design.

His deep expertise will allow O&N to offer more comprehensive support for parking services in the administration and structural engineering of new garages, as well as the restoration of existing structures. With Chuck’s unique skill set, owners and architects will maintain control over their projects, while enjoying O&N’s full support on all aspects of parking and structural designs.

“I look forward to continuing to serve my clients with the same level of dedication and quality, now backed by the considerable resources of a large, nationally recognized structural engineering firm,” Chuck said.

Throughout his career, Chuck has provided consultation services to architects, contractors, and owners in every major market sector, including state and federal government, medical and educational campuses, mixed-used residential complexes, and airports.

Chuck has extensive experience in the design and consultation of thousands of parking facilities in the U.S. and across the world. His expansive project portfolio includes high-profile work on notable parking garages at the Metropolitan Nashville International Airport, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter in Norfolk, Virginia.

O’Donnell & Naccarato is an employee-owned structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Philadelphia, Mountainside, New Jersey, New York City, Indianapolis, Miami, Orlando, Columbus and Cleveland. With strong experience in every major vertical construction sector, O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building, starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.

As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions, our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder’s demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. O’Donnell & Naccarato is a proud Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, providing all employees the opportunity to share in the success of the firm.

