Gold Refinery Expands Services to Include Expert Watch Repair

Framingham, MA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Gold Refinery, a trusted name in precious metal refining and luxury services, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized watch repair service. This new addition aims to provide premium solutions for individuals looking to restore and maintain their treasured timepieces.

With decades of experience in handling valuable items, Gold Refinery brings the same attention to detail and craftsmanship to watch repair as it does to its other services. The company’s expert technicians are trained to handle a wide range of watches, from vintage heirlooms to modern luxury brands.

We treat every watch as if it were our own,” said a source of Gold Refinery. “Our watch repair service combines traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques to ensure your timepiece is in the best possible hands.

Gold Refinery is raising the bar in the watch repair industry with these key benefits. Each technician is extensively trained in handling all types of watches, including luxury brands like Rolex, Omega, and Tag Heuer. Only high-quality, authentic parts are used in repairs. Most watch repair jobs are completed in just a few days. Transparent and competitive pricing with no hidden fees. Walk-in, appointment-based, and mail-in options are available.

Gold Refinery has built its reputation on trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. Adding watch repair to its portfolio is a natural extension of its commitment to serving clients with precision and care. For more information visit our website at https://www.goldrefineryma.com/ or call us at (508) 309-6463.

About Gold Refinery

Gold Refinery is a leading provider of luxury services, specializing in the refining of precious metals and now watch repair. The company is committed to delivering excellence through skilled craftsmanship and exceptional customer care.