Dr. Ronilda Henson Joins Remington College as Dean of Graduate Studies and Program Chair for Special Education Master’s Programs in Autism Studies and Neurodiversity Studies

Dallas, TX, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Ronilda C. Henson as the new Dean of Graduate Studies and Program Chair for the Special Education Master’s Degrees in Autism Studies and Neurodiversity Studies. With over 20 years of experience in education, Dr. Henson brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and dedication to these vital roles.

Dr. Henson’s career is marked by her commitment to inclusive education and fostering equitable learning opportunities for students with diverse needs. In March 2024, she was honored as an SMU Excellent Educator, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the field.

Dr. Henson holds a Doctorate in Developmental Education and a Master of Arts in Special Education from Pangasinan State University. She has previously served in various impactful roles, including the Director of the Child Development Program at Kingswood Community Center, Associate Professor and Faculty, special education teacher, and independent trainer. She holds teaching certifications in Special Education, English as Second Language (ESL), and Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI).

“Dr. Henson’s extensive experience and passion for education make her a tremendous asset to Remington College,” said Dr. Heather Hensell, Provost. “Her leadership will elevate our graduate programs and enhance our mission of preparing students to make a meaningful impact in special education.”

In her dual role, Dr. Henson will oversee the academic and administrative aspects of the graduate programs, ensuring they uphold academic rigor and innovation standards. She will also focus on mentoring faculty and students, building community partnerships, and enhancing the overall student and faculty experience in special education.

“I am deeply honored to join Remington College and am excited to collaborate with faculty, staff, and students to drive positive change in special education,” said Dr. Henson. “Together, we will help equip future educators and professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to transform the lives of their students and communities.”

The Master of Arts in Autism Studies is a 10-month program that provides an in-depth understanding of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) by combining theoretical knowledge with practical applications. The curriculum is organized into ten four-week modules, covering topics such as ASD characteristics and diagnosis, curriculum design, communication development, applied behavior analysis, and family-centered practices. Graduates gain advanced skills in special education, preparing them for diverse career opportunities in supporting individuals with autism. The program concludes with a capstone project in which students will apply the skills learned throughout the program.

The Master of Arts in Neurodiversity Studies is also a 10-month program that offers a comprehensive understanding of neurodiversity by integrating theoretical knowledge with practical applications. The curriculum is structured into ten four-week modules, focusing on key topics such as neurodivergent characteristics and diagnosis, curriculum adaptation, cognitive and emotional development, ADHD, and learning disabilities. Additional areas include applied behavior analysis, legal and ethical issues, and family-centered practices. Designed to enhance teaching skills in special education, the program concludes with a capstone project to showcase expertise in supporting neurodiverse students.

Remington College is thrilled to welcome Dr. Ronilda Henson to this new role and looks forward to the transformative contributions she will make to its graduate programs and the broader field of special education.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

