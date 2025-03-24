From Kolkata to the World: How XL Enterprises is Redefining the Leather Goods Industry

Kolkata, India, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — XL Enterprises follows its roots as a leather product manufacturer in Kolkata to establish itself as a global leather goods production market leader. The company has built its leather products business through three decades of manufacturing experience by creating premium leather wallets, handbags, cigar cases, and other accessories that unite traditional craftsmanship with modern technical advancements.

As a BSCI, SEDEX, ISO 9001:Through certifications including BSCI and SEDEX and C-TPAT and ISO 9001:2015, the organisation XL Enterprises upholds global standards for product quality and sustainability in its operations. The company has earned recognition as a preferred supplier to distributors and retail outlets worldwide through its dedication to ethical production and manufacturing precision.

We are honoured to display Kolkata’s time-honoured leather artistry throughout international markets. According to the CEO of XL Enterprises, our mission is to combine advanced production techniques with responsible sourcing methods to develop premium leather merchandise that delivers exceptional quality combined with fashionable design elements.

The leather manufacturer XL Enterprises targets key markets throughout Europe, North America, and Asia while planning an additional expansion strategy.

