GD Supplies Starts Selling Alephium Miners in Canada

Ontario, Canada, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — GD Supplies is a premium ASIC miner company worldwide. The company starts selling its new Alephium miners in Canada. They launch a range of ASIC miners in the Canadian market to provide custom mining solutions to individuals and industries. Now with this announcement, the company is mainly helping them in mining Alephium coins with its robust hardware.

The best Alephium miner that the company sells is designed to improve scalability, security, and energy efficiency. Its unique technology called BlockFlow makes it very reliable for mining Alephium. By offering this equipment to the market, the company helps mining professionals secure the network, validate transactions, and earn rewards in ALPH coins. From novice to experienced users, starting your mining with the best Alephium mining hardware helps you start your mining effortlessly.

In the announcement, the CEO of GD Supplies stated, “We are pleased to introduce our top Alephium miners in Canada. One of our primary goals is to help mining professionals get the best crypto-mining machine to mine their favorite coin, Alephium. Armed with the rare blend of hash rate and electricity consumption, our machines are designed to support you in your mining journey.

Next, he added, “At GD Supplies, we have a range of mining machines available that are designed for both novice and experienced users. In the Canadian market, our team of distributors has a strong logistics network to deliver high-performance Alephium mining machines for our customers’ success. Our team of reliable distributors ensures that we provide the best miners to the local and global markets. Our professional approach towards our customers allows us to provide custom and tailored solutions to our customers. We ultimately hope that individuals and industries will show interest in purchasing our high-performance Alephium miner.”

The following are the best Alephium Miners that Gad Supplies sells:

GD Supplies sells its range of Alephium miners to its users. Here are some of the highly demanding Alephium models that the company sells:

Bitmain Antminer AL1 Pro

Bitmain Antminer AL1 Pro (16.6Th) is a powerful Alephium miner to mine the Alephium coin. This hardware offers the Blake3 algorithm specifically targeting ALPH (Alephium). It offers a maximum hash rate of 16.6 Th/s while consuming 3730 W of power. This machine mining makes your mining more productive. It is suitable for large-scale operations and large industries. The combination of hash rate and energy consumption gives an energy efficiency of 0.225 j/GH.

IceRiver AL2 Lite Miner

IceRiver AL2 Lite Miner is another Alephium miner designed for the Blake3 algorithm, specifically targeting ALPH (Alephium). It offers a maximum hash rate of 2Th/s while consuming 500W of power, resulting in an energy efficiency of 0.25j/Gh. It is a user-friendly solution and is known for its simplicity. If you want to start your home mining, this mining machine is designed for that purpose.

Bitmain Antminer AL1

Bitmain Antminer AL 1 is a popular ASIC miner that the company offers at reliable prices. The machine is designed for the Blake3 algorithm, specifically targeting ALPH (Alephium). It provides a maximum hash rate of 15.6 TH/s while consuming 3510 W of power, resulting in an energy efficiency of 0.0225 J/Gh. This ASIC mining hardware gives robust power to support your large operation for a prolonged time. It comes with enough computational power, which makes it ideal for mining your coin efficiently. The Bitmain Antminer AL is primarily suitable for experienced users to help miners start their mining journey.

Goldshell AL BOX Ⅱ PLUS

Goldshell AL-Box II Plus is a leading mining solution for Alephium. It offers a maximum hash rate of 1Th/s while consuming 480W of power, resulting in an energy efficiency of 0.48j/Gh. It is one of the lightest miners that makes your mining easy and efficient. This miner is best suited for novice users. It is lightweight and comes with a straightforward design. The model AL Box II Plus is ideal for home mining solutions. It provides environmentally friendly mining solutions for small-scale operations without compromising on performance.

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is a well-known ASIC miner distributor worldwide. Today, the company sells its range of crypto mining machines to different parts of the globe, including Canada and the USA. They have mining equipment to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Alephium, Dogecoin, and more. We have the best ASIC miners, including the Antminer L7, Goldshell KD Box Pro, Whatsminer M50S, Goldshell HS3, Antminer S19 XP, and many others. The company distributes its best ASIC miners to both novice and experienced users. The support provided by GD Supplies helps people purchase a robust solution to mine their favorite coins. The company’s continued popularity makes it one of the trusted suppliers of top ASIC miners in the world.