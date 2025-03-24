Future Electronics Honors Roger Runnels for 25 Years of Dedicated Service

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is honored to celebrate Roger Runnels for 25 years of service. His career is a testament to dedication, adaptability, and a passion for fostering growth within the company and the industry.

Roger began his journey with Future Electronics in March 1990 as an Inside Sales Representative (ISR). Over the years, he has held a variety of positions, including Outside Sales Representative (OSR), Product Manager (PM), and Operations Manager, among others. In 1993, he successfully opened the Austin branch. After briefly venturing away, Roger rejoined the Future family in February 2000 and has continued to excel in his roles.

Roger’s professional journey at Future Electronics is supported by a wealth of training and certifications, including hundreds of product certifications and numerous Knowledge-Based Trainings (KBTs) across marketing, operations, and management. His ability to adapt and grow alongside the industry has made him a vital part of Future Electronics’ success.

Outside of Future Electronics, Roger is a devoted family man, married for over 35 years with three children and five grandchildren. “We’re a family that plays together,” he said proudly, cherishing the time spent with loved ones at sports events, choir performances, and artistic endeavors.

While his hobbies have shifted over the years, Roger remains passionate about giving back to his community, supporting local charities, and assisting the homeless. His dedication to family and philanthropy mirrors his professional values, which he succinctly describes as the “3 C’s: Commitment, Competency, Communication.”

Future Electronics is proud to celebrate Roger Runnels and thanks him for his unparalleled commitment to excellence, both at work and beyond.

For more information about Future Electronics and career opportunities, visit: https://www.FutureElectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

