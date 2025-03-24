Wayzata Dental Leads Innovation in Advanced Dental Technology to Benefit Every Patient

WAYZATA, MN, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Access to state of the art technology can significantly improve a dental experience. That’s why the professionals at Wayzata Dental are going above and beyond to provide needle-free, drill-free services using state of the art laser dental technology that you won’t find in many dental offices. The office is taking a transformative approach to oral health in an effort to redefine comfort, precision, and patient safety. Wayzata Dental was one of the first practices in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area to start offering advanced laser technology, pioneering change in dental care.

As such, Wayzata Dental is leading the field using integrations like the Solea Laser. This laser is a groundbreaking FDA-approved laser that can be used for both soft and hard tissue. This allows the providers at Wayzata Dental to provide a more patient-centered experience, helping to avoid discomfort that is often part of traditional dentistry methods. Their technology eliminates the need for needles, drills, and in most cases, anesthesia too. The Solea Laser was introduced in 2015 at this dental office and since that time, they continue to leverage the innovation to make nearly 90% of procedures virtually pain free and anesthesia-free.

“Laser technology has changed the dental industry and the way we practice here at Wayzata Dental,” says Jason McDowell, owner of the practice. “It’s allowed us to provide extensive treatment and make them not only more comfortable, but more accessible for many patients. Our use of technology offers precision and minimal discomfort. It’s a total game changer that reflects our commitment to patient health and early diagnosis.”

Wayzata Dental raises the bar for dental care and technology with their approach to innovation. They have a unique focus on the patient and what they can do to improve their experience. The investments are often well worth the results for patient care. For years, Wayzata Dental has proven to be at the forefront of safe and effective dental care from cavity detection to radiation-free imaging and even more advanced procedures. Their advanced tools set the providers apart to provide tailored, proactive care that is unique to every single patient’s needs.

If you’re interested in learning more about Wayzata Dental and all that they have to offer, you can check out their website at https://wayzatadental.com/. For scheduling appointments or a consultation for service, reach out directly to the dental office and they can take it from there.