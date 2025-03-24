FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025: Asia’s Premier Platform for Functional Films and Adhesive Tapes

Shenzhen, China, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Since its debut in 2008, FILM & TAPE EXPO has been at the forefront of the industry, fostering high-quality growth and serving as a vital platform for innovation and business development. The 2025 edition promises to enhance collaboration, support sustainable industry growth, and deliver unparalleled value to attendees and exhibitors alike.

Reed Exhibitions (China) Ltd. announces the return of FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025, Asia’s leading B2B trade show dedicated to functional film and adhesive tape solutions for key industries.

From October 28 to 30, 2025, the event will take place at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Halls 10, 12, and 14), welcoming industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the globe.

With over 3,500 exhibitors, an expansive 160,000 sqm venue, and an expected 165,000+ visitors, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025 is the ultimate hub for discovering cutting-edge materials, technologies, and solutions. Highlights include:

Innovative Showcase: Explore advancements in functional films, adhesive tapes, and processing technologies for sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and medical electronics.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with global industry leaders and professionals to foster partnerships, expand networks, and drive sustainable innovation.

Insights and Trends: Gain exclusive knowledge from 100+ summits and expert-led forums covering display technologies, smart touch processing, and emerging industrial trends.

Co-Located Events: FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025 will run alongside C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, NEPCON ASIA, and AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, creating unparalleled opportunities for resource sharing across industries.

Who Should Attend?

Attendees include manufacturers, distributors, and professionals involved in die-cutting, optical films, packaging, and high-performance adhesive tapes, as well as key players from industries such as semiconductors, automotive, photovoltaics, and more.

Pre-registered professional visitors over 18 enjoy free entry. Unregistered visitors can gain access for USD 15.

For more information, visit: https://www.film-expo.com/en-gb.html

For visitor registration, visit: https://www.film-expo.com/en-gb/visitors/pre_registration.html

Exhibitors can secure a spot through: https://www.film-expo.com/en-gb/exhibitors/book-a-stand.html

Contact:

Visitor/Pre-registration inquiries:

Sam Jia

Email: sam.jia@rxglobal.com

Exhibitor inquiries:

Edison Li

Email: edison.li@rxglobal.com