1 International Bestselling Author Sara Conklin releases her book Fundamentally Frugal: A Woman’s Guide to Becoming Financially Savvy, Intentionally Debt Free and Irresistibly Abundant.

Albany, NY, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Author Sara Conklin joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Fundamentally Frugal: A Woman’s Guide to Becoming Financially Savvy, Intentionally Debt-Free, and Irresistibly Abundant, which was released Tuesday, January 7, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Sara Conklin’s book, Fundamentally Frugal: A Woman’s Guide to Becoming Financially Savvy, Intentionally Debt-Free, and Irresistibly Abundant, has quickly ascended to bestseller status, resonating with women across the globe who are ready to take control of their financial futures. Conklin, a seasoned financial coach and passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, draws on her own experiences navigating debt, financial struggles, and the pursuit of wealth-building strategies. With a refreshingly practical yet uplifting approach, she guides readers through the core principles of frugality, teaching them how to adopt smart financial habits, eliminate debt, and create lasting abundance. This book has struck a chord because it does more than offer budgeting tips—it instills confidence, a sense of agency, and a renewed belief that financial freedom is not just a dream, but an achievable reality. Conklin’s unique blend of actionable advice and personal empowerment has made Fundamentally Frugal a go-to resource for women eager to embrace a life of financial freedom, independence, and long-term prosperity. It’s no surprise that the book has captured the attention of so many, propelling it to the top of the bestseller charts.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in SEVENTEEN categories in US, AU, and CA. Including Personal Finance, Business Accounting, Personal Budgeting, Shopping & Refernce, Commerce, Education & Reference, Financial Accounting, Budgeting & Money Management, and Business Economics in US. Financial Accounting and Shopping & Commerce Reference in AU. Accounting, Accounting & Finance Industry, Financial Accouting, Shopping Guides and Financial Accounting Profession in CA. She also hit THIRTEEN Hot New Release categories in US, AU, CA and UK.

Are you overwhelmed by financial worries, juggling responsibilities, and uncertainty about your retirement future as you try to be all things to all in your life?

Known for their exceptional multitasking skills, women face unique challenges. They juggle many responsibilities, from managing work to caring for aging parents and children. Those with children at home also grapple with the impending reality of becoming empty nesters while striving to secure their financial future, including retirement planning.

In Fundamentally Frugal, Certified Financial Coach Sara Conklin offers a transformative solution tailored to the unique needs of women in each stage of life. Through her proven approach, readers will not only shed the burden of debt, including mortgages but also embrace a frugal lifestyle rooted in intentional spending aligned with personal values. By mastering the art of frugality, Sara empowers women to prepare for retirement with confidence. She shares proven methods to closely and effectively manage expenses and creative ways to manage budgets:

● Envision a life of spending where your values align with your bank account

● Cultivate new thought patterns so that you can find security and contentment in everyday life

● Explore alternatives to modern spending habits that serve you better

● Develop a detailed budget and prioritize retirement savings

● Utilize proven methods to pay off debt efficiently

As the founder of the Frozen Pennies website and a successful YouTube channel, Sara has been a trusted source of financial empowerment for women since 2018. Her expertise has equipped numerous individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to achieve financial freedom. Now, she is ready to share her financial wisdom with the world through her debut book. Join Sara on a journey to financial freedom and fulfillment today and embark on a path to debt-free living and lasting financial security.

Sara is a multifaceted individual—a wife, mother, grammy, and the creative force behind the Frozen Pennies website and a thriving YouTube channel. With a degree in English and a background as a former teacher, Sara’s journey led her to become a Certified Financial Coach through Ramsey Solutions. Drawing from her rich lineage of strong, frugal, and independent women, she has mastered the art of living frugally while cherishing life’s simple pleasures, whether it’s losing herself in a good book, soaking up the sun at the beach or cherishing moments with loved ones.

Her motivation to pen this book stems from personal experience. Having grappled with the suffocating weight of consumer debt while juggling responsibilities such as caring for aging parents, guiding children through the maze of college decisions, and planning for retirement, Sara intimately understands the challenges of midlife finances.

Unlike other books on frugality, Sara’s work uniquely focuses on navigating this pivotal life stage, demonstrating how one can prepare for the future while embracing a more financially responsible and frugal lifestyle. Through her insightful guidance, readers will discover that achieving debt freedom, mastering budgeting, and embracing frugality are not only attainable but also enriching experiences that pave the way for a fulfilling life.

To learn more, visit Frozenpennies.com

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They and their team of experienced publishers deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in Sara Conklin’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

