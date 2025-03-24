C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025: Leading Innovation in Display and Smart Touch Technologies

Shenzhen, China, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Launched in 2007, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN is the premier platform for connecting global resources in new displays and smart touch industries. It empowers businesses to optimize supply chains, enhance efficiency, and seize emerging opportunities. The 2025 edition will once again serve as a critical hub for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth within the industry.

Organized by Reed Exhibitions (China) Ltd., C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025, Asia’s foremost B2B trade show for new display and smart touch technologies will take place from October 28 to 30, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Halls 10, 12, and 14). The event will showcase cutting-edge innovations and provide unparalleled networking opportunities.

With over 3,500 exhibitors, 165,000+ attendees, and a sprawling 160,000 sqm venue, the event is a cornerstone of the display industry calendar. Attendees can look forward to:

Pioneering Technologies and Materials: Explore groundbreaking solutions in displays and smart touch applications tailored for automotive, consumer electronics, industrial control, and beyond.

Global Networking Opportunities: Meet international leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to build strategic partnerships and drive industry-wide innovation.

Exclusive Insights and Trends: Gain expert knowledge from 100+ high-level forums covering the latest in display technologies, smart touch processing, and strategic decision-making.

Cross-Industry Synergy: Concurrently held with FILM & TAPE EXPO, NEPCON ASIA, and AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, the event fosters collaboration across sectors such as automotive, wearable technologies, and medical electronics.

Who Should Attend?

Professionals from industries such as display manufacturing, touch modules, automotive electronics, and new energy are expected. Visitors will benefit from an all-encompassing platform offering solutions for smartphones, smart homes, medical devices, and more.

Professional visitors over 18 who pre-register enjoy free entry. On-site tickets for unregistered attendees are available for USD 15.

For more information, visit: https://www.quanchu.com.cn/en-gb.html

For visitor registration, visit: https://www.quanchu.com.cn/en-gb/visitors/pre_registration.html

Exhibitors can secure a spot through: https://www.quanchu.com.cn/en-gb/exhibitors/book-a-stand.html

