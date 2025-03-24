RPost’s Optimize! LegalTech Webinar to Feature LegalFuel, Legal Experts & Tech Innovations

Posted on 2025-03-24 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s Optimize! Webinar Series will wrap up 2020 with Optimize! LegalTech, featuring panelists from LegalFuel, DocsCorp, ZolaSuite, and NetDocuments, alongside legal professionals and corporate counsel. This interactive 1-hour session will provide science-driven tips on optimizing legal communications in a remote-first world.

Hosted by RPost CEO Zafar Khan, the session will showcase RMail and RSign integrations for law firms and corporate counsel, offering insights on secure email encryption, e-signatures, and compliance tools. Past speakers, including Branden Haines of Dickinson Law and Elmer Bean of Helmer Legal, have praised RPost’s ability to streamline security and workflow automation. Watch now without fail!

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/final-optimize-webinar-of-2020-promises-important-new-legaltech-insights

