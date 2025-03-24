Mobulous Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation and Success in Mobile App Development

Noida, India, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Mobulous, a leading mobile app development company in India, commemorates its 11th Annual Day proudly in 2024 which resembles a decade of excellence, innovation, and remarkable achievements. The company was founded in 2013 by the passionate entrepreneur Mr. Anil Sharma. Since then, Mobulous has evolved from a visionary startup into a trusted global leader, serving 1,200+ clients across diverse industries, including healthcare, education, FinTech, etc.

“11 years ago, we dreamed big. Today, we’re living that dream,” stated Mr. Anil Sharma, CEO and Founder of Mobulous. “Your passion fuels our success. Let’s embrace the challenges that are yet to come our way in the future, innovate fearlessly, and continue shaping the future of technology.”

Mobulous’s journey over the past 11 years has been a rollercoaster of innovation, teamwork, and relentless commitment to providing the best mobile app development solutions. The firm has an impressive portfolio of 2,000+ completed projects and a 90% client retention and satisfaction rate.

A Grand Celebration

To celebrate this milestone, Mobulous hosted a spectacular event at Manohar Villas, Neemrana, Rajasthan that was attended by the entire Mobulous team. The party included both indoor and outdoor games, a pool splash party, heartfelt speeches by the CEO and VP of Sales, dance performances, a DJ night, and a memorable award ceremony.

Key Highlights from the Celebration

Award Ceremony: CEO Mr. Anil Sharma was honored with the “Inspiration of the Year Award” for his dedicated and visionary leadership whereas VP of Sales Mr. Sudhanshu Mishra received the “Cruising & Crushing It Award” for his tremendous contributions to the company’s growth and development. Similarly, other team members were also recognized for their innovation, hard work, and dedication.

Motivational Speeches: CEO Mr. Anil Sharma voiced his gratitude to the team and highlighted the significance of innovation, passion, and strength in the success of Mobulous. He also announced the opening of a new branch in Chandigarh, which will concentrate on expanding mobile app development services in North India.

Engaging Activities: The event also featured engaging and fun activities, i.e., indoor games like chess, carrom, 8-ball pool, etc, and outdoor games like cricket, volleyball, and badminton that created a competitive and exciting atmosphere for team members.

Culinary Delights: The day was complemented by a diverse range of delectable treats, including breakfast, lunch, snacks, and an elegant dinner, catering to both veg and non-veg preferences.

Crucial Milestones in Mobulous’s 11-Year Journey

Mobulous extended its mobile app development services to numerous countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, etc.

The firm was acknowledged with the Millennium Brilliance Award (MBA) in 2023 for bringing excellence to the industry and client satisfaction rates.

Mobulous has acquired skills and experience across multiple industries such as healthcare, education, e-commerce, FinTech, and several others.

The company is dedicated to employing the latest technologies like AI/ML, IoT, AR/VR, blockchain, etc, to create advanced apps that fulfill business requirements and surpass client expectations.

It delivers advanced iOS app development, Android app development, cross-platform development, web app development, etc services.

Looking Forward to the Future

Mobulous keeps stepping into the technical future gradually and is devoted to persisting its legacy of strategy-making and innovation. By utilizing the latest trends, technologies, frameworks, and programming languages, Mobuous will provide even more advanced mobile app development solutions in the forthcoming years.

“11-years ago, we dreamed big. Today, we’re living that dream. With zeal, expertise, and teamwork, Mobulous is well-prepared to embrace the challenges ahead and continue shaping the future of technology,” expressed Mr. Anil Sharma, CEO of Mobulous.

Mobulous observed its 11th year anniversary and it is extremely grateful for the support it got from the clients and employees who have made this success feasible. The firm is all set to embark on its next chapter of success and growth.

Press Contact

Anil Sharma

2nd Floor, H-146/147, Sector 63, Noida, UP-India Pin: – 201301

965010041

For more information, visit www.mobulous.com

Moulous is a top mobile app development company that excels in developing advanced mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms and helps businesses conquer the mobile app market seamlessly and hassle-free.

With a team of skilled mobile app developers, UI/UX designers, and Project Coordinators (PCs), Mobulous has acquired a global presence and provides advanced mobile app development services across various industries.

Since 2013, Mobulous has appeared as the best mobile app development company, acknowledged for its tireless efforts, hard work, attention to detail, and passion for creating robust mobile applications that bring client satisfaction and help them stay ahead of the competitive curve.

Mobulous won the Millenium Brilliance Awards (MBA) in 2023 for bringing excellence to the industry and commitment to quality. Contact Mobulous today and stay ahead of the competition in today’s digital age.