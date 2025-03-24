Ocean Network Express Welcomes The ONE Responsibility to West Africa

London, United Kingdom, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ocean Network Express (ONE) celebrated a historic milestone with the arrival of their first magenta ONE vessel, ONE Responsibility, in West Africa. This call at Meridian Port Services (MPS), Tema, marks a significant development for both Ghana’s trade services as well as ONE’s growing connections in West Africa and globally.

The 2024-built, Hong Kong flagged ONE Responsibility, is fitted with wind deflecting bow shields to improve aerodynamics and reduce fuel consumption, Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) or “scrubbers” and several other energy saving technologies. The 7,000 TEU vessel made its way from Singapore, to Tema, where it will then join the fleet supporting ONE’s growing suite of services connecting Europe and Africa, such as the SRX. where it will then join the fleet of Europe and Africa’s growing services such as the SRX.

This is the first call of ONE’s magenta vessels in West Africa, and future vessels will be introduced onto the SW2 service. The SW2 is a weekly service connecting West Africa with China and the Far East. ONE also operates services including WA1, AIM, and ARS, connecting West Africa to Europe, the Middle East and Asia; while providing our customers the best transit time from Durban to the Middle East for perishable fresh fruits.

Director of ONE Ghana, Richard Smith, commented “The maiden call of the ONE Responsibility at MPS is a very significant event. This is the very first ONE-operated Magenta container vessel to call at any West African port. It signifies the commitment of ONE to Ghana and to all our customers in West Africa. It is no coincidence that we chose Tema for the first call, given ONE’s long standing relationship with Ghana, the Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority and with MPS.”

He added, “ONE is currently going through a major upgrade of our services from Asia to West Africa, with increased capacity to carry our customers’ cargo to and from this important market. So, we will be seeing many more Magenta vessels arriving here, but this is the first – a major milestone in the history of our company in Ghana.”