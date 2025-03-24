RMD Law Launches $2,500 Scholarship to Empower Future Leaders

Irvine, CA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers is excited to announce the launch of its new scholarship program, designed to empower students and highlight the values of responsibility, resilience, and learning from life’s unexpected moments. This $2,500 scholarship aims to support students in their educational journeys while encouraging creativity and personal growth.

Scholarship Details

Award Amount: $2,500

Submission Deadline: December 30, 2025

Winner Announced: January 15, 2026

Eligibility Requirements

To apply, students must meet the following criteria:

– Be at least 16 years old and a permanent legal resident of the United States.

– Be currently enrolled in a U.S. college, university, or trade school OR graduating from high school in 2025.

– Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

– Follow RMD Law on social media to see the winner announcement.

– Submit all required materials by the December 30, 2025, deadline.

Application Requirements

Applicants are required to submit:

– A copy of their most recent high school or college transcript.

– A creative and thoughtful essay (up to 1,000 words) responding to the following prompt:

Essay Prompt: “Oops, That Was Close!”

Tell us about a moment when you narrowly avoided disaster-whether it was a hilarious mishap, an embarrassing accident, or a close call with serious consequences.

– What did you learn (if anything) from the experience?

– Who was at fault and why?

– What would the appropriate restitution (if any) be in that situation?

Note: Applicants are encouraged to use creativity, levity, and personal insights to share their story. Let your unique voice shine through!

Selection Criteria

The winner will be chosen based on:

– Originality and creativity in their essay.

– Relevance to the prompt.

– Clarity and thoughtfulness of their response.

The scholarship recipient will be announced on January 15, 2026.

How to Apply

1. Students can submit their application materials through the official RMD Law scholarship webpage: https://www.rmdlaw.com/scholarship/.

2. Follow RMD Law on social media to stay updated on the announcement and other initiatives.

RMD Law – Personal Injury Lawyers

19700 Fairchild Rd #350, Irvine, CA 92612

Aria Miran

aria@rmdlaw.com

949-516-0687

ABOUT RMD LAW

RMD Law is a leading personal injury law firm committed to providing exceptional legal services and making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through initiatives like the scholarship program, RMD Law seeks to empower individuals and foster the next generation of leaders.