GatherCo Launches Australia’s First All-in-One Online Portal for Trade Professionals

South Windsor, Australia, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — GatherCo, Australia’s premier supplier of walling and flooring solutions, is redefining how trade professionals specify and order natural stone building materials with the launch of its brand-new website and online trade portal. This cutting-edge platform is the first of its kind in Australia, offering an all-in-one solution for seamless specifying and ordering, making what was once a complicated and time-consuming process significantly more efficient.

 

The newly launched portal is designed specifically for architects, designers, and builders, providing them with an intuitive and fully digital experience. Through this platform, trade professionals gain access to:

 

  • Design files for accurate project planning
  • Trade pricing for exclusive industry rates
  • Detailed product specifications and high-resolution imagery
  • Real-time lead times to ensure efficient project scheduling
  • Sample requests for a hands-on evaluation of materials
  • Live online quoting and order fulfillment for seamless transactions

 

By investing in this technology over the past five years, GatherCo is leading the way in revolutionizing how trade professionals source materials, removing inefficiencies and setting a new industry standard.

 

GatherCo’s commitment to thoughtful design extends beyond technology. The company continues to source unique and high-quality stones from around the world, ensuring that every collection tells a story and enhances architectural projects.

 

“Flooring is no longer a simple, practical choice—it’s an opportunity to make a statement,” said the GatherCo owners. “Our new platform streamlines the specifying process, allowing industry professionals to focus on what they do best—creating extraordinary spaces.”

 

GatherCo offers a diverse range of premium stone surfaces, including:

 

  • Basalt
  • Battens
  • Cobblestones
  • Crazy Paving
  • Filetti
  • Limestone
  • Marble
  • Mosaic
  • Pattern Lay
  • Split Stone
  • Steppers
  • Terracotta
  • Travertine

 

Each material is carefully selected for its durability, aesthetic versatility, and sustainability, making it ideal for both commercial and residential projects.

 

Why Trade Professionals Choose GatherCo:

 

  1. Efficiency – The new online portal simplifies the specifying, quoting, and ordering process.
  2. Quality – GatherCo provides handpicked, premium surfaces that elevate any design.
  3. Innovation – By embracing digital transformation, GatherCo is making trade professionals’ lives easier.
  4. Sustainability – Natural stone is a long-lasting and environmentally responsible choice.

 

With a passion for discovery and innovation, GatherCo is committed to empowering architects, designers, and builders with both the materials and the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

 

Trade professionals can now experience the future of specifying and ordering building materials by visiting www.gatherco.com.au and exploring the newly launched online portal.

