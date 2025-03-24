WebbyAcad PST Converter Tool gets a new feature – Split Large PST file

New Delhi, India, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — WebbyAcad, a trusted name in data conversion and recovery, has rolled out a new added feature to its much praised PST Converter Tool. The latest update introduces a powerful new feature: Split Large PST Files. This wonderful addition enables users to simply split the large PST files into even more manageable parts to ease email migration or archiving.

Oversized PST files can pose several challenges, including:

Slow Import/Export: Most of the time large PST files hampers the performance while importing or exporting emails and affect productivity.

Most of the time large PST files hampers the performance while importing or exporting emails and affect productivity. Storage Limitations: Overgrown PST files may infringe storage policies on the e-mail servers or local hard drives, which hampers access to and working with the data.

Overgrown PST files may infringe storage policies on the e-mail servers or local hard drives, which hampers access to and working with the data. Email Client Crashes: This is because any effort to open or try to use files that are extremely large such as PST files may cause the email clients to freeze or even worse, corrupt.

This is because any effort to open or try to use files that are extremely large such as PST files may cause the email clients to freeze or even worse, corrupt. Backup and Recovery Issues: The PST files are not designed to be backed up and recovered easily, especially when the file size is big, this process takes a lot of time and it has a great margin of error that leads to PST file corruption.

The new “Split PST Files” feature of WebbyAcad PST file converter tool addresses these challenges by enabling users to:

Divide PST Files by Size: The users are in a position to set a size limit of the file that they want it to be split into and in turn get the best size of split files to handle and store.

The users are in a position to set a size limit of the file that they want it to be split into and in turn get the best size of split files to handle and store. Maintain Data Integrity: The splitting process has been developed to maintain the structure of emails, specifically the folder and subfolder structure, and attachments in order to maintain data integrity during the process.

The splitting process has been developed to maintain the structure of emails, specifically the folder and subfolder structure, and attachments in order to maintain data integrity during the process. Enhanced Compatibility: Split files can be easily imported into different email clients such as Outlook, Thunderbird, Gmail, Yahoo Mail and many more hence making efficiency, compatibility and flexibility.

Split files can be easily imported into different email clients such as Outlook, Thunderbird, Gmail, Yahoo Mail and many more hence making efficiency, compatibility and flexibility. Streamlined Data Migration: Such functions as splitting help to avoid disruptions that are associated with data migration to new systems and platforms, and to reduce downtime.

“We are incredibly excited to roll out the new ‘Split Large PST Files’ feature on our PST Converter Tool”, said Mr. Technical Kaushik the product head of WebbyAcad. “This great boost renders the users capable of struggling with the issues connected with managing large PST files, which enhances the email management and data migration processes. We are dedicated to offer our customers the most progressive and easy to use data conversion services on the market today.”

WebbyAcad PST file converter software is easy to use and flexible that supports converting Outlook PST files into MBOX, EML, MSG, HTML and other formats also. The tool offers a range of advanced features, including:

Selective Conversion: Convert selected PST and its subfolders, individual email as well as attachment inside the PST file.

Date Range Filtering: Export email and the emails must be within a certain date.

Email Filtering: Export emails by the sender, recipient, subject lines or even any particular keywords.

Metadata Preservation: Maintain email header details, including sender’s and recipient’s identities, date as well as email subject line.

Advanced Search Options: It is very easy to search for particular emails based on the filter criteria and export them.

The PST Converter Tool can be installed on all versions of windows Operating System. Users can also download the tool from the official website and use a free trial version to have a look at its features and possibilities.

About WebbyAcad

WebbyAcad is well known for delivering data conversion and recovery services. The company presents a set of modern products and services for data management and protection for persons and companies. The company has been established to ensure that it offers its customers with best solutions that are easily navigable to ensure that customers needs are met with in the current developing market.

Contact:

Email Address : sales@webbyacad.net

CEO: Mr. Bhupendra Vashishth

Company :-WebbyAcad Tools

User :- Techy Kaus

Email :-sales@webbyacad.net

Mobile:- +91-8920830198

Website: https://www.webbyacad.net/pst-converter.html