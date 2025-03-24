Euphoria Pool Restaurant Lounge by Sujimoto: A New Standard in Luxury Dining

Lagos, Nigeria, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Euphoria Pool Restaurant Lounge, the newest luxury
destination in Old Ikoyi, has officially opened its doors to offer a revolution in luxury dining and
leisure, curated by the renowned Sujimoto Group. Located at 23 MacDonalds Road, Euphoria
brings together the best of fine dining, signature cocktails, and an upscale poolside atmosphere,
making it the ultimate destination for those seeking an unparalleled experience.

More than just a restaurant, Euphoria is a sophisticated lifestyle space that redefines the concept
of leisure in Lagos. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying an exquisite meal, or sipping
on a world-class cocktail, Euphoria offers a unique blend of sophistication and relaxation.

Signature Cocktails & Unmatched Dining Experience
Euphoria’s signature cocktail menu features expertly crafted drinks, such as the refreshing Blue
Hawaii, the innovative Morphism Law, and the bold PMS, a cocktail infused with strawberry
and rosemary syrup. Guests can also indulge in a wide range of classic cocktails, wines, and
premium spirits, with selections like Dom Pérignon, Ace of Spade, and rare cognacs including
Louis XIII and Hennessy Paradise.

The menu offers a carefully curated selection of gourmet dishes that cater to all tastes.
Highlights include the luxurious Grilled Tomahawk, the rich Sirloin Wagyu, and a variety of
fresh seafood options like Grilled Sea Bass and Herb-Marinated Kinglip. Signature sides and
refreshing desserts, such as the indulgent Dubai Cheesecake, complete the experience, ensuring
that every guest enjoys a meal that’s both decadent and memorable.

An Iconic Venue Designed for Relaxation and Elegance
Designed by Sujimoto, a name synonymous with luxury, Euphoria exudes elegance from every
corner. The atmosphere perfectly blends relaxation with opulence, making it the ideal venue for
everything from intimate dinners to larger celebrations. The stunning poolside setting offers a
serene retreat in the heart of Ikoyi, with stylish interiors that create the perfect ambiance for any
occasion.

Sujimoto’s Legacy of Excellence
With Euphoria, Sujimoto continues to set new standards for luxury experiences in Nigeria.
Known for their exceptional developments and commitment to quality, Sujimoto’s foray into the
restaurant and leisure space brings the same level of excellence and attention to detail that has
made them a household name.
