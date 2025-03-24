Euphoria Pool Restaurant Lounge by Sujimoto: A New Standard in Luxury Dining

Lagos, Nigeria, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Euphoria Pool Restaurant Lounge, the newest luxury

destination in Old Ikoyi, has officially opened its doors to offer a revolution in luxury dining and

leisure, curated by the renowned Sujimoto Group. Located at 23 MacDonalds Road, Euphoria

brings together the best of fine dining, signature cocktails, and an upscale poolside atmosphere,

making it the ultimate destination for those seeking an unparalleled experience.

More than just a restaurant, Euphoria is a sophisticated lifestyle space that redefines the concept

of leisure in Lagos. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, enjoying an exquisite meal, or sipping

on a world-class cocktail, Euphoria offers a unique blend of sophistication and relaxation.

Signature Cocktails & Unmatched Dining Experience

Euphoria’s signature cocktail menu features expertly crafted drinks, such as the refreshing Blue

Hawaii, the innovative Morphism Law, and the bold PMS, a cocktail infused with strawberry

and rosemary syrup. Guests can also indulge in a wide range of classic cocktails, wines, and

premium spirits, with selections like Dom Pérignon, Ace of Spade, and rare cognacs including

Louis XIII and Hennessy Paradise.

The menu offers a carefully curated selection of gourmet dishes that cater to all tastes.

Highlights include the luxurious Grilled Tomahawk, the rich Sirloin Wagyu, and a variety of

fresh seafood options like Grilled Sea Bass and Herb-Marinated Kinglip. Signature sides and

refreshing desserts, such as the indulgent Dubai Cheesecake, complete the experience, ensuring

that every guest enjoys a meal that’s both decadent and memorable.

An Iconic Venue Designed for Relaxation and Elegance

Designed by Sujimoto, a name synonymous with luxury, Euphoria exudes elegance from every

corner. The atmosphere perfectly blends relaxation with opulence, making it the ideal venue for

everything from intimate dinners to larger celebrations. The stunning poolside setting offers a

serene retreat in the heart of Ikoyi, with stylish interiors that create the perfect ambiance for any

occasion.

Sujimoto’s Legacy of Excellence

With Euphoria, Sujimoto continues to set new standards for luxury experiences in Nigeria.

Known for their exceptional developments and commitment to quality, Sujimoto’s foray into the

restaurant and leisure space brings the same level of excellence and attention to detail that has

made them a household name.

Book Your Experience