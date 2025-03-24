Frama & RPost Innovate with Imnudoo: E-Stamping, Secure Email & E-Signatures in One

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Frama and RPost have partnered to introduce Imnudoo, a web-based business communication platform integrating e-franking, secure email, and e-signatures. This all-in-one portal enables users to print electronic stamps, send Registered Email™, encrypt messages, and digitally sign contracts, enhancing postal services with modern digital tools.

Now live in Germany with Deutsche Post carrier services, Imnudoo offers a turnkey solution for postal operators worldwide, combining Frama’s e-franking expertise with RPost’s award-winning RMail® and RSign® technologies. The platform simplifies business communication, ensuring compliance, security, and efficiency. Postal operators can now expand their digital offerings and drive new revenue streams with this innovative, user-friendly solution.