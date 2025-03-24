Stunn Launches Platform to Generate Films From Text Prompts Instantly

TULSA, Okla, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Stunn, an emerging AI startup, today launched its video creation platform that transforms text prompts into anime sequences, surreal films, and social media content in under a minute. This new update introduced AI-generated cartoons and meme tools, designed for creators of all skill levels. The tool eliminates complex editing workflows while maintaining professional-grade outputs.

The platform’s AI leverages a library of millions of images and videos to generate content from prompts like “Cyberpunk samurai duel with neon visuals” or “Surreal floating islands with inverted waterfalls.” Users refine results with commands such as “Apply retro film grain,” with edits rendering in real time. Collaboration features allow teams to co-edit projects globally via shared links.

Since its beta phase, Stunn has been used to create over 10,000 videos by thousands of users in 50+ countries. Educators transformed lessons into animated videos, increasing student engagement by 40%. Small businesses generated multilingual ads in 20+ languages, reducing production time from days to minutes.

The AI’s surreal art tools have sparked creations like “Time-Traveling Dinosaurs in a Cyber City,” blending futuristic and prehistoric themes. Another user re-imagined classic paintings as 3D holograms using prompts like “Cyberpunk Starry Night with neon skies.”

This new update operates entirely in the cloud, auto-saving projects and reusing assets like music or logos. Videos export in 4K resolution for free, with no watermarks or subscriptions.

