Future Electronics Features the Melexis MLX90384 Magnetic Position Sensor for Robotic Joints

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, is proud to announce the availability of the Melexis MLX90384 magnetic position sensor, an innovative solution perfect for robotic joints and other precision-driven applications.

The MLX90384 leverages Melexis’ groundbreaking Arcminaxis™ technology to deliver unparalleled accuracy. This high-precision sensor comes as a complete four-component set, including hardware and software, to simplify implementation and operation.

The MLX90384 sensor chip includes two monolithic magnetic position sensor ICs, each integrating a Triaxis® Hall magnetic front end, an analog-to-digital converter, high-speed signal conditioning hardware, and a 10MHz high-speed SPI interface. These ICs are configured to detect both parallel and perpendicular magnetic flux density components, ensuring reliable and precise readings.

Featuring precision and easy-to-implement design, this position sensor is an ideal choice for robotic joint applications, among other advanced use cases.

To learn more about the campaign and shop the range of Melexis products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/melexis-mlx90384-arcminaxis-magnetic-position-sensor.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

