Innovative Dental Expands Services to Offer Comprehensive Care for Webster, NY Families!

Webster, NY, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Innovative Dental Health and Wellness is excited to announce the expansion of their services, now offering comprehensive dental care designed to meet the needs of families in Webster, NY. With a focus on providing quality care for every age, patients can expect a wide range of general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services.

Led by Dr. Gary Giangreco, Innovative Dental is committed to delivering exceptional care for children, adults, and seniors alike. By expanding their offerings, the practice is ensuring that Webster families have access to all the dental services they need under one roof.

The newly expanded services include preventative care, such as routine cleanings and exams, as well as specialized treatments. Families can now take advantage of advanced orthodontics, including Invisalign®, a discreet and comfortable way to straighten teeth. In addition, the practice now offers pediatric dentistry to ensure the youngest members of the family maintain healthy smiles from an early age.

Dr. Giangreco states, “We are thrilled to expand our services to provide families with a full spectrum of dental care. Whether it’s for routine checkups, cosmetic improvements, or restorative treatments, our goal is to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for every member of the family.”

In addition to general dental care, Innovative Dental also offers restorative solutions such as crowns, bridges, and implants to restore teeth to their natural strength and function. Their advanced technology, including digital X-rays and CEREC same-day crowns, ensures that patients receive the most efficient and accurate treatment.

Innovative Dental Health and Wellness is committed to making dental care accessible for everyone, offering flexible payment options and accepting most insurance plans. Families can now enjoy a complete dental wellness experience without needing to visit multiple providers.

About Innovative Dental Health and Wellness

Innovative Dental Health and Wellness is a leading dental practice in Webster, NY, offering a wide range of general and specialized dental services. Dr. Gary Giangreco and his team are dedicated to providing high-quality care for patients of all ages. Their expanded services focus on delivering comprehensive solutions, from preventative care to advanced restorative treatments, all in a comfortable, family-friendly environment.

Visit Innovative Dental Health and Wellness to experience comprehensive care for your entire family. To schedule an appointment, visit their website at https://innovativedentalny.com/.

Contact Information:

Innovative Dental Health and Wellness

2115 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580

Phone: +1 585 671 4522

Website: https://innovativedentalny.com/