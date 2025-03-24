MyDigiRecords (MDR) & Medure Hospital Services Usher in AI-Powered Healthcare Transformation in Telangana

New Delhi, India, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — MyDigiRecords (MDR) and Medure Hospital Services Pvt Ltd have joined forces to introduce cutting-edge AI-driven healthcare solutions in Telangana. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal step toward transforming healthcare accessibility and efficiency, ensuring better health outcomes for individuals and communities across the state.

The launch event was graced by Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Honourable Industries Minister of Telangana, underscoring the state’s commitment to leveraging technology for healthcare advancements. Shri B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Honourable TPCC President, also extended his support, reinforcing the importance of this groundbreaking initiative.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI

As a leading technology hub, Telangana continues to embrace innovations that redefine healthcare delivery. The integration of AI-powered solutions is set to make healthcare more personalized, efficient, and widely accessible.

During the event, Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu emphasized AI’s transformative role in healthcare accessibility. A key highlight was the official unveiling of MDR by MyDigiRecords, an advanced AI-powered healthcare application that creates comprehensive digital health profiles—streamlining medical care and enhancing patient outcomes.

A Vision for Smarter Healthcare

Commending the collaboration between MyDigiRecords (MDR) and Medure Hospital Services, Shri Sridhar Babu acknowledged the MDR app’s potential to revolutionize healthcare management. Offering real-time health monitoring, seamless data integration, and secure medical record storage, the app empowers both healthcare providers and patients with instant access to critical health information.

Reaffirming Telangana’s dedication to technological innovation, the Minister stated, “Precision is key to this initiative. By integrating AI, Telangana is not only setting a new benchmark for digital healthcare management but also positioning itself as a leader in healthcare innovation for the nation.”

He further highlighted that AI-powered integrated health profiles would eliminate the challenges of fragmented health records, provide doctors with comprehensive patient histories, and enable predictive healthcare—allowing early detection and intervention for potential health risks.

AI-Powered Healthcare at Your Fingertips

The MDR Healthcare application incorporates Facial Recognition Technology to track key health parameters, including blood pressure, heart rate, stress levels, sleep patterns, hydration, and mood insights. Users receive real-time, actionable health data, enabling them to take proactive steps toward their well-being.

Dr. Saroj Gupta, CEO & Founder of MyDigiRecords, shared her vision of leveraging AI to bridge healthcare gaps and empower individuals. “Our mission extends beyond simplifying health management—we aim to create a healthier, more connected world. By providing real-time access to health data, we’re bridging gaps in care and driving innovation that benefits global health,” she stated.

A Commitment to Accessible & Advanced Healthcare

With Telangana at the forefront of tech-driven healthcare, this initiative sets a new benchmark for personalized healthcare delivery, reinforcing the state’s unwavering commitment to accessible, efficient, and high-quality medical services for all citizens.

Visit Us: https://www.mydigirecords.com

Download MDR App: https://mydigirecords.onelink.me/MVcs/9ph99v4u