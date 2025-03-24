Studio52 Achieves Recognition as a Top Video Production Company in the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading video production company in the UAE, is proud to announce its recent recognition as one of the top video production companies in the UAE by DesignRush. This globally recognized B2B marketplace evaluates and ranks top agencies across various industries.

With over 40 years of experience, Studio52 has continuously set industry benchmarks in corporate video production, time-lapse video services, drone filming services, safety and training videos, and event coverage videos. This recognition by DesignRush reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and impactful video content for businesses across diverse sectors, including oil and gas, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality.

“We are honored to be recognized by DesignRush as a leading video production company in the UAE,” said Studio52. “This achievement reflects our passion for storytelling, our dedication to innovation, and our commitment to delivering visual excellence for our clients.”

As a video and media production pioneer, Studio52 continues to leverage advanced technology and creative expertise to craft compelling videos that help businesses enhance brand presence, improve engagement, and drive conversions.

For more information about Studio52’s award-winning video production services, visit: https://studio52.tv/

About Studio52:

Founded in 1977, Studio52 is a premier video production and audio production company in the Middle East, offering a wide range of services, including corporate videos, time-lapse videos, safety videos, drone filming, animation, and more. With a proven track record of excellence, Studio52 has worked with some of the biggest brands in the region, delivering high-quality visual storytelling solutions.

Contact Information:

Moiz Saeed

Office 402, Sobha Ivory 2, Business Bay, Dubai

80752, Dubai UAE

+97144505441

askus@studio52.tv

https://studio52.tv/