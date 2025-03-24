C-BATT Announces Fully Domestic Supply Chain for Upcoming ObsidiaTM Battery Anode Material

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — C-BATT, a leader in advanced battery materials, has established a fully domestic supply chain for its upcoming Obsidia™ high-capacity battery anode material.

This development ensures that every component and precursor of Obsidia is sourced and produced within the United States. One key ingredient is domestically mined carbon, setting a benchmark for innovation, reliability, and energy independence in the battery materials sector.

“The United States has a growing demand for batteries, along with an increasing need for these batteries to come from a domestic supply chain,” said Bill Easter, CEO of C-BATT. “Ensuring they are American-made and domestically controlled is a key pillar of our work.”

Obsidia is domestically sourced and produced, has the promise of being one of the most economically viable graphite-replacing anode materials, and stores much more lithium per gram than graphite.

C-BATT’s fully domestic production model ensures that every stage of the Obsidia lifecycle—from raw material sourcing to manufacturing and final assembly—takes place in the United States.

“We are proud of the progress we are making as we move toward commercialization. It is important for our economy to have supply chains that we can control, and at C-BATT we are doing our part,” Easter adds.

In addition to its performance advantages, Obsidia is designed to be cost-competitive. C-BATT’s streamlined production process enables the company to position Obsidia within a market-ready price point that meets the needs of both commercial and consumer markets, making it significantly lower cost than other silicon-based anode materials.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM, a solution to solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations’ domestically sourced carbon resources. For more information on C-BATT and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

www.x-battinc.com

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.