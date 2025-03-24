Consolidated Chassis Management names Dunn as Senior Director of Sales

Rockaway, NJ, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leader in intermodal equipment leasing and management solutions, announces the appointment of Emily Dunn as Senior Director of Sales, effective immediately. This addition strategically enhances CCM’s leadership team by bringing valuable sales expertise, further strengthening its capacity to drive performance and maintain its leadership position in the transportation and logistics industry.

In her new role, Mrs. Dunn will play a pivotal part in driving strategic sales and elevating customer relationships. With her extensive expertise in business development, operations, and finance, she will be critical in refining CCM’s sales strategies, enhancing customer engagement, and ensuring the highest standards of service, which is key to the company’s continued success.

“We are pleased to welcome Emily to the team,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “Her expertise in building strong customer relationships and driving sales performance aligns well with our focus on delivering exceptional value to both customers and partners.

With over 20 years of experience in the intermodal transportation industry, Mrs. Dunn has a proven track record of sales leadership and growth. She has spent the past 12 years specializing in chassis models and customer relationship development. Before joining CCM, Mrs. Dunn held key positions at TRAC Intermodal, including four years as the Director of Sales. She also held roles at Direct ChassisLink Inc. as Market Development Manager and Business Development Manager. Earlier in her career, Mrs. Dunn worked at Werner Co., where she worked in international sales and finance.

“We are confident that Emily’s leadership will play a crucial role in advancing our strategic objectives and solidifying our position as the industry leader in intermodal equipment and fleet management services,” added Nazzaro.