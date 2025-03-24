109 Dental Dedicated to Improving Oral Health in Strathcona, Edmonton

Edmonton, AB, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — 109 Dental is committed to enhancing the oral health of the Strathcona community in Edmonton. By providing high-quality dental care with a focus on prevention, education, and advanced treatment options, 109 Dental aims to ensure that residents maintain healthy smiles for life.

 

With a mission to serve the Strathcona community, 109 Dental offers a range of services, including routine check-ups, preventive care, restorative treatments, and cosmetic dentistry.

 

A Focus on Preventive and Accessible Dental Care

 

109 Dental believes that good oral health starts with prevention. The practice emphasizes patient education, routine cleanings, and early detection of dental issues to help residents maintain optimal oral health. Through accessible care and a welcoming environment, the team strives to make dental visits a stress-free experience for everyone in Strathcona. They are located at 7125 109 St NW Suite 204, Edmonton, AB T6G 1B9.

 

109 Dental offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including:

 

  • General Dentistry
  • Cosmetic Dentistry
  • Emergency Dental Services
  • Invisalign
  • Dental Implants
  • Vivos Therapy
  • Orthodontic Services
  • Sleep Dentistry
  • Laser Gum Contouring

 

About 109 Dental


109 Dental is a trusted dental practice located in Strathcona, Edmonton, providing comprehensive and patient-focused care. With a commitment to preventive dentistry, education, and state-of-the-art treatments, 109 Dental ensures every patient receives personalized care in a comfortable setting.

 

Location & Contact Information:

 

Website: 109dental.ca
Address: 109 St NW Suite 204, Edmonton, AB T6G 1B9
Phone: (780) 435-5300

 

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website or call us today.

 

