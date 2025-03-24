82 Dental Brings Better Smiles to Bonnie Doon, Edmonton

Edmonton, AB, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — 82 Dental is making oral health easier for people in Bonnie Doon by offering high-quality care focused on prevention, education, and advanced treatments.

Local residents can access a wide range of dental services, including routine check-ups, cleanings, and restorative treatments to help keep teeth in top shape.

A Fresh Approach to Dental Care

Prevention is key at 82 Dental. Regular check-ups, cleanings, and early detection of issues help patients avoid bigger problems. The team creates a relaxed, stress-free experience for everyone. Located at 8104 Whyte Ave NW, the clinic is easy to find in the heart of Bonnie Doon.

Services at 82 Dental:

General & Preventive Dentistry

Cosmetic Treatments

Emergency Dental Care

Invisalign Aligners

Dental Implants

Vivos Therapy for Breathing Issues

Orthodontic Solutions

Sleep Dentistry

Laser Gum Contouring

About 82 Dental

Located in Bonnie Doon, 82 Dental provides top-quality care with a modern approach. The team focuses on patient education, comfort, and advanced treatments. Every visit is tailored to personal needs.

Location & Contact:

Website: 82dental.ca

Address: 8104 Whyte Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 0Y4

Phone: (780) 468-2811

For more details or to book an appointment, visit the website or call today.