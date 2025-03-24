82 Dental Brings Better Smiles to Bonnie Doon, Edmonton

Posted on 2025-03-24 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Edmonton, AB, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — 82 Dental is making oral health easier for people in Bonnie Doon by offering high-quality care focused on prevention, education, and advanced treatments.

 

Local residents can access a wide range of dental services, including routine check-ups, cleanings, and restorative treatments to help keep teeth in top shape.

 

A Fresh Approach to Dental Care

 

Prevention is key at 82 Dental. Regular check-ups, cleanings, and early detection of issues help patients avoid bigger problems. The team creates a relaxed, stress-free experience for everyone. Located at 8104 Whyte Ave NW, the clinic is easy to find in the heart of Bonnie Doon.

 

Services at 82 Dental:

 

  • General & Preventive Dentistry
  • Cosmetic Treatments
  • Emergency Dental Care
  • Invisalign Aligners
  • Dental Implants
  • Vivos Therapy for Breathing Issues
  • Orthodontic Solutions
  • Sleep Dentistry
  • Laser Gum Contouring

 

About 82 Dental

 

Located in Bonnie Doon, 82 Dental provides top-quality care with a modern approach. The team focuses on patient education, comfort, and advanced treatments. Every visit is tailored to personal needs.

 

Location & Contact:

 

Website: 82dental.ca
Address: 8104 Whyte Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6C 0Y4
Phone: (780) 468-2811

 

For more details or to book an appointment, visit the website or call today.

