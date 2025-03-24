Dor-Mar Offers Radon Testing and Mitigation Services in Ohio

Newark, OH, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Dor-Mar Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Water Treatment, a trusted name in home comfort solutions since 1962, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include Radon Testing and Mitigation across Central Ohio. With a strong commitment to ensuring healthier indoor air quality for residential and commercial properties, Dor-Mar aims to help homeowners and businesses mitigate the risks associated with radon exposure.

Understanding the Importance of Radon Testing & Mitigation

Radon is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that naturally occurs from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, posing serious health risks to families across Ohio.

Given the prevalence of radon in many homes and businesses, regular testing and professional remediation are crucial for maintaining safe indoor air quality. Recognizing the urgent need for radon mitigation services, Dor-Mar has launched a comprehensive Radon Testing and Mitigation division to address these concerns.

Dor-Mar Radon Testing & Mitigation Services

Dor-Mar provides state-of-the-art radon testing and mitigation services to protect Central Ohio families and businesses from the harmful effects of radon exposure. These services include:

● Professional Radon Testing: Utilizing advanced detection technology to assess radon levels in homes and businesses.

● Certified Radon Mitigation Solutions: Implementing industry-approved techniques to reduce radon concentrations effectively.

● Customizable Radon Remediation Systems: Designing tailored solutions that suit the specific needs of each property.

● Post-Mitigation Testing: Ensuring that radon levels remain within safe limits after remediation.

Why Choose Dor-Mar for Radon Testing and Mitigation?

For more than 60 years, Dor-Mar has been a leader in heating, cooling, plumbing, and water treatment services, earning a reputation for excellence and reliability. With the introduction of their radon detection and remediation services, the company continues its mission of ensuring healthier and safer indoor environments for Ohio residents.

Key Benefits of Choosing Dor-Mar for Radon Testing and Mitigation:

● Licensed and Certified Radon Specialists – Our team is trained to meet EPA and Ohio state regulations for radon mitigation.

● Comprehensive Indoor Air Quality Solutions – Radon remediation is just one part of our full suite of home comfort services.

● Advanced Radon Testing Technology – We use cutting-edge diagnostic equipment to ensure accurate and reliable results.

● Proven Radon Mitigation Methods – We implement effective and EPA-recommended techniques to keep radon levels in check.

● Affordable Pricing & Financing Options – Our cost-effective solutions make radon remediation accessible to everyone.

● Customer Satisfaction Guarantee – We stand behind our work with warranties and long-term support.

Radon Testing and Mitigation: Protect Your Home & Family from Radon Exposure Today

Dor-Mar is dedicated to educating Ohio residents about the dangers of radon exposure and providing effective solutions to mitigate risks. Homeowners, property managers, and businesses can now schedule a free consultation and radon test to assess their risk levels and take proactive steps toward cleaner indoor air.

“We’ve built our reputation on providing top-quality HVAC, plumbing, and water treatment services, and adding radon detection and remediation is a natural extension of our commitment to healthier homes and workplaces,” said Greg Brewer, representative of Dor-Mar. “Our goal is to make radon testing and mitigation as accessible and efficient as possible for Ohio residents.”

Radon Testing by Dor-Mar Available Today

Concerned about radon levels in your home or business? Don’t wait until it’s too late! Protect your family’s health today by scheduling a professional radon test with Dor-Mar.