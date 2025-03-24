Northern Virginia Newborn Photographer Offers Timeless Heirloom Portraits

Northern Virginia, USA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Laura Nockett, owner of Precious Little Sprinkles Photography, is proud to introduce her beautifully crafted Heirloom Portrait Sessions to families in the Northern Virginia area. As an established Northern Virginia Newborn Photographer, Laura’s heirloom sessions bring a timeless, southern charm to childhood photography, creating family treasures to be cherished for generations.

What Makes Heirloom Portrait Sessions Special?



Ideal for children between the ages of 9 months and 6 years, these studio-based sessions celebrate the innocence and beauty of childhood. Photographed against a clean white backdrop, the portraits emphasize your child’s sweet expressions, preserving the same classic style we treasure from generations past.

Heirloom Portrait Sessions are offered year-round at Laura’s studio in Old Town Alexandria, with winter being an especially convenient time for families to book these cozy indoor sessions.

Sessions include:

Expert heirloom styling guidance.

A minimalist, vignetted aesthetic that focuses solely on your child.

A choice of heirloom-quality artwork collections designed to adorn your walls and become family heirlooms.

“We often cherish old, timeless portraits of our grandparents and great-grandparents,” says Laura. “My heirloom sessions give families the opportunity to preserve those same sentiments for their children and future generations.”

To learn more about Heirloom Portraits, visit: DC Heirloom Portraits.

About Laura Nockett and Precious Little Sprinkles Photography



Laura Nockett is a highly regarded Northern Virginia Newborn Photographer specializing in lifestyle newborn sessions and heirloom photography. While heirloom photography sessions take place in her Old Town Alexandria studio, lifestyle sessions take place in the comfort of your home. During a newborn session, Laura captures the precious, fleeting moments of your baby’s first weeks with authenticity and warmth. Laura’s work celebrates the unique beauty of each family, encouraging the inclusion of all family members—pets included.

Based in Northern Virginia, Precious Little Sprinkles Photography is dedicated to creating meaningful, heirloom-quality artwork that families can treasure for a lifetime.

For more information, visit preciouslittlesprinklesphotography.com.