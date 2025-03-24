Remington College – Nashville Campus expands offerings with new Dental Hygiene Bachelor’s program

Nashville, TN, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Dental Hygiene students in Tennessee looking to advance their education now have another option at Remington College’s Nashville Campus.

The Nashville campus is proud to announce its new Dental Hygiene Bachelor’s program.

The Bachelor of Science program provides education and training for students who have earned an associate degree in Dental Hygiene and are seeking to further their education or expand their available career path opportunities1. In order to be eligible for admission to the Dental Hygiene (BS) program, applicants must have graduated from an associate-level Dental Hygiene program that is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

Under the program students will be prepared for advancement within the clinical dental hygiene setting or pursue roles outside of the clinical setting, including positions in teaching, administration, leadership, entrepreneurship, research and public health1.

The bachelor’s level courses can be completed in as few as 18 months. 2 Upon completion, students will be awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Dental Hygiene.

For more information about Remington College Nashville Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/nashville/.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.

