Edible Offal Market Expands with Rising Demand for Nutrient-Rich Meat Byproducts

The global edible offal market size is expected to reach USD 57.9 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the rising consumption of meat coupled with rising demand for organic meat products. A significant factor driving the demand for edible offal is the concept of nose-to-tail dining. This approach emphasizes utilizing the entire animal, including its offal, to minimize waste. Consumers and chefs are increasingly embracing nose-to-tail dining, recognizing the value and potential of overlooked parts of the animal. This trend contributes to the growing demand for edible offal in the market. Furthermore, the concern over food wastage is a key driver of the demand for edible offal. Embracing offal consumption enables individuals and businesses to reduce food waste by using parts of the animal that might otherwise be discarded.

By incorporating offal into their diets, consumers actively participate in minimizing food wastage, contributing to a more responsible and efficient food production and consumption cycle. Offal can be incorporated into plant-based or flexitarian diets in creative ways. It can be used as a complement to plant-based protein sources, adding flavor, texture, and nutritional value to vegetarian or vegan dishes. For example, incorporating liver into a vegetable-based pâté or using the diced heart as a protein element in a plant-based stir-fry. These innovative uses of offal provide consumers to explore alternative protein sources while enjoying the taste and culinary versatility that offal offers. The demand for offal as an alternative protein source is driven by consumers who are mindful of the environmental impact of traditional meat production and are seeking more sustainable options. By choosing offal as a protein alternative, consumers contribute to reducing the overall carbon footprint associated with meat consumption.

Edible Offal Market Report Highlights

Based on the source, the pig offal segment held the largest market share of 43.06% in terms of revenue in 2022 owing to its rising usage in the food service industry. The utilization of pig offal helps in reducing food waste. This aligns with the growing consumer awareness of food waste and the desire to minimize environmental impact

Based on processed application, the canned/brine segment shows the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period owing to rising demand for alternative sources of protein

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to growing consumer awareness towards exotic cuisines and high meat consumption

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market held a dominant revenue share of 45.1% in 2022. The Asia Pacific region has a significant portion of the global population. The growing population, coupled with rising incomes and urbanization, has led to an increased demand for a diverse range of food products, including offal. This expanding market presents opportunities for retailers and suppliers to cater to the demand for offal in the region. Furthermore, Australia & New Zealand’s market for edible offal showcased the fastest CAGR of 5.30% over the forecast period. Favorable initiatives by the government coupled with rising consumer demand for sustainably sourced animal by-products are favoring the demand for edible offal in the country.

The Europe Offal market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for edible offal in the region is being bolstered by the increasing consumer interest in sustainably sourced meat and the rising trend of organuary in the region. For instance, the Association of Meat Suppliers (AIMS) in the UK is actively encouraging consumers to eat organ meats such as kidneys, liver, and offal to help their health and the environment. Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a steady CAGR of 5.0% owing to the increasing demand for fast food products. There is a growing demand for offal in the region as it is an affordable source of protein compared to other meat types.

List of Key Players in Edible Offal Market

Offal Good

Offal Delight

Offal Cuisine

JBS Food

Alpha Field Products Co

Yoma International

Cenfood International Inc.

Organic Meat Company

Sure Good Foods Ltd.

