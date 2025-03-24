Wireless Infrastructure Market 2030: Enhancing User Experience with DAS

Wireless Infrastructure Market Growth & Trends

The global wireless infrastructure market size is estimated to reach USD 143.0 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Enterprises have been shifting to hosted and managed networking and communication services as these address problems of high initial investments associated with unified communications systems. Small and mediums businesses (SMBs) and larger enterprises have realized the benefits of network infrastructures, thereby fueling market growth.

Growing demand for enterprise mobility is expected to favorably impact the market, particularly in the telecom application area, over the forecast period. The healthcare sector is also expected to be a fast-growing sector, owing to high-quality data transmission and connectivity enabling enhanced patient care and video collaborations resulting in reductions in healthcare costs.

The imminent telecom and network infrastructure era is likely to witness colossal growth opportunities attributable to the persistent era of BYOD, WYOD, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecom applications, and an era of 4G, LTE, and 5G high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure capabilities.

The market can be categorized based on technology into Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, and Backhaul. The Macrocell RAN technology segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of size, as a principal contributor to the overall revenue by 2030. The segment is expected to, however, register a slow growth rate on account of increasing adoption of its technologically advanced HetNet counterparts in the years to come. The healthcare sector is expected to be an emerging revenue pocket for wireless infrastructure solutions with increasing focus on networking technologies.

Wireless Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

The macrocell RAN segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 52.3% in 2023.

The carrier WiFi segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The ongoing demand for continuous and widespread internet connectivity, particularly in high-traffic areas, is driving the segment growth.

Some key companies in the wireless infrastructure market include Belden Inc., Comcast, General Cable Corporation, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans, and others.

North America, being a densely populated commercial hub, dominated the global wireless infrastructure market in terms of revenue in 2024. Favorable government policies, regulations, and subsidies are driving the growth of the network and telecom infrastructure sector in the region.

Wireless Infrastructure Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wireless infrastructure market based on type and region:

Wireless Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Macrocell RAN

Small Cells

RRH

DAS

Cloud RAN

Carrier WiFi

Mobile Core

Backhaul

Wireless Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



