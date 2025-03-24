Enriched Biochar Market Expands with Rising Demand for Sustainable Soil Enhancements

The global enriched biochar market size is expected to reach USD 74.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for organic food. Enriched biochar serves as a sustainable soil amendment that helps improve soil fertility and structure. It can enhance nutrient availability, water retention, and microbial activity in the soil, leading to improved plant growth and yield. It helps increase organic carbon in soils and is responsible for soil enhancement, which results in augmenting crop productivity.

Organic products are generally perceived to have lower pesticide residues, as synthetic pesticides are prohibited in organic production. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the potential health effects of pesticide residues in food, especially for vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women. The demand for organic products also stems from the need to support local and small-scale farmers who often use organic farming practices. Consumers may view organic products as a way to promote sustainable and community-based agriculture. Thus, the advancing demand for organic food products is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Moreover, enriched biochar can significantly improve soil fertility and structure. It has a high surface area, porosity, and cation exchange capacity, allowing it to retain and slowly release nutrients to plants. Recent studies have shown that the application of the enriched biochar can enhance soil nutrient levels, improve water retention, and promote beneficial microbial activity, leading to higher crop yield. For example, a study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment (2021) demonstrated that the use of enriched biochar in rice cultivation improved soil fertility and increased rice grain yield by 20%.

The addition of enriched biochar provides nutrients, such as phosphorus, potassium, calcium, nitrogen, and magnesium, required for plant growth. The product also helps improve the nutrient absorption of plants and the water-retaining capacity of the soil thus, improving soil quality

Gardening in the application segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that gardeners are constantly seeking eco-friendly alternatives to enhance soil fertility, increase plant growth, and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. One such solution that has gained popularity is the application of enriched biochar in gardening. It not only helps improve soil health but also contributes toward reducing carbon emissions

North America region is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. This is attributed to vast agricultural lands and diverse ecosystems in the region

The demand for enriched biochar in North America has been driven by the increasing production of cereals and food crops, which has resulted in a rise in grain production from 437,578 thousand metric tons in 2018/2019 to 454,922 thousand metric tons in 2021/2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of agricultural land and the need to enhance crop productivity

The market is consolidated with a very limited number of players. Companies compete on the basis of quality of products and technologies used for manufacturing them. An increasing focus of companies on new product launches, expansions, and partnerships is expected to be a key trend in the market. In July 2023, A joint venture comprising Canadian and French companies, namely Airex Energy, Groupe Rémabec, and SUEZ, has recently unveiled plans to invest a significant sum of USD 58.3 million toward the establishment of the largest biochar production facility in North America.

